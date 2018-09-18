East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 67 .553 — Philadelphia 76 73 .510 6½ Washington 76 75 .503 7½ New York 70 80 .467 13 Miami 59 91 .393 24 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 88 62 .587 — Milwaukee 86 65 .570 2½ St. Louis 83 68 .550 5½ Pittsburgh 75 74 .503 12½ Cincinnati 64 87 .424 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 68 .550 — Colorado 82 68 .547 ½ Arizona 78 73 .517 5 San Francisco 71 80 .470 12 San Diego 60 91 .397 23

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Miami 8, Washington 5

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

