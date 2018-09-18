Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 18, 2018 1:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 67 .553
Philadelphia 76 73 .510
Washington 76 75 .503
New York 70 80 .467 13
Miami 59 91 .393 24
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 88 62 .587
Milwaukee 86 65 .570
St. Louis 83 68 .550
Pittsburgh 75 74 .503 12½
Cincinnati 64 87 .424 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 83 68 .550
Colorado 82 68 .547 ½
Arizona 78 73 .517 5
San Francisco 71 80 .470 12
San Diego 60 91 .397 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Miami 8, Washington 5

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech