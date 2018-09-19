Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 19, 2018 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 68 .550
Philadelphia 77 73 .513
Washington 77 75 .507
New York 70 81 .464 13
Miami 59 92 .391 24
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 62 .589
Milwaukee 86 66 .566
St. Louis 84 68 .553
Pittsburgh 76 74 .507 12½
Cincinnati 65 87 .428 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 68 .553
Colorado 82 69 .543
Arizona 78 74 .513 6
San Francisco 72 80 .474 12
San Diego 60 92 .395 24

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech