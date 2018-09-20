|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|5½
|Washington
|77
|75
|.507
|7
|New York
|70
|82
|.461
|14
|Miami
|59
|92
|.391
|24½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|63
|.586
|—
|Milwaukee
|87
|66
|.569
|2½
|St. Louis
|84
|69
|.549
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|77
|74
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|65
|88
|.425
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|Colorado
|82
|69
|.543
|1½
|Arizona
|79
|74
|.516
|5½
|San Francisco
|72
|81
|.471
|12½
|San Diego
|61
|92
|.399
|23½
___
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Washington 4, Miami 2
St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (Gausman 10-10), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
