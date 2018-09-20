|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|5½
|Washington
|77
|75
|.507
|7
|New York
|70
|82
|.461
|14
|Miami
|59
|92
|.391
|24½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|63
|.586
|—
|Milwaukee
|87
|66
|.569
|2½
|St. Louis
|84
|69
|.549
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|77
|74
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|65
|88
|.425
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|82
|70
|.539
|2½
|Arizona
|79
|74
|.516
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|81
|.471
|13
|San Diego
|61
|92
|.399
|24
___
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Washington 4, Miami 2
St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (Gausman 10-10), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 10:10 p.m.
