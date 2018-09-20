East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 68 .556 — Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6½ Washington 77 76 .503 8 New York 71 82 .464 14 Miami 59 93 .388 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 89 63 .586 — Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2½ St. Louis 84 69 .549 5½ Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½ Cincinnati 66 88 .429 24 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 68 .556 — Colorado 82 70 .539 2½ Arizona 79 74 .516 6 San Francisco 72 81 .471 13 San Diego 61 92 .399 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Advertisement

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.