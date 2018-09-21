Listen Live Sports

National League

September 21, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 68 .556
Philadelphia 78 74 .513
Washington 77 76 .503 8
New York 71 82 .464 14
Miami 59 93 .388 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 63 .586
Milwaukee 87 66 .569
St. Louis 84 69 .549
Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½
Cincinnati 66 88 .429 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 68 .556
Colorado 82 70 .539
Arizona 79 74 .516 6
San Francisco 72 81 .471 13
San Diego 61 92 .399 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.

