|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|86
|68
|.558
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|75
|.510
|7½
|Washington
|77
|77
|.500
|9
|New York
|72
|82
|.468
|14
|Miami
|60
|93
|.392
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|88
|66
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|85
|69
|.552
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|77
|75
|.507
|11½
|Cincinnati
|66
|89
|.426
|24
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|82
|70
|.539
|2½
|Arizona
|79
|74
|.516
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|82
|.468
|13½
|San Diego
|61
|92
|.399
|24
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Cincinnati 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Corbin 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
