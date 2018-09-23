East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 — Philadelphia 78 77 .503 9½ Washington 78 77 .503 9½ New York 72 83 .465 15½ Miami 62 93 .400 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 90 64 .584 — Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2 St. Louis 86 69 .555 4½ Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12 Cincinnati 66 91 .420 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 69 .555 — Colorado 84 70 .545 1½ Arizona 79 76 .510 7 San Francisco 72 83 .465 14 San Diego 62 93 .400 24

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.