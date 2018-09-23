East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 — Philadelphia 78 77 .503 9½ Washington 78 78 .500 10 New York 73 83 .468 15 Miami 62 93 .400 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 91 64 .587 — Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2½ St. Louis 87 69 .558 4½ Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12½ Cincinnati 66 91 .420 26 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 69 .555 — Colorado 84 70 .545 1½ Arizona 79 76 .510 7 San Francisco 72 84 .462 14½ San Diego 62 93 .400 24

x-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

