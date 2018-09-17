National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA x-North Carolina 17 1 6 57 53 17 x-Portland 12 6 6 42 40 28 x-Seattle 11 5 8 41 27 19 x-Chicago 9 5 10 37 38 28 Utah 9 7 8 35 22 23 Houston 9 10 5 32 35 39 Orlando 8 10 6 30 30 37 Washington 2 17 5 11 12 35 Sky Blue FC 1 17 6 9 21 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Match

Chicago 5, Sky Blue FC 0

Friday’s Match

Portland 3, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Matches

Sky Blue FC 1, Orlando 0

Utah 2, Chicago 1

North Carolina 5, Houston 0

___

PLAYOFFS Semifinals

Saturday, Sept. 15: Portland 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Chicago vs. North Carolina at Portland, 9 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 22: Chicago-North Carolina winner at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

