The Associated Press
 
Nationals 10, Cubs 3

September 8, 2018 8:17 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 3 2 0 2
Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1
L Stlla 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 1 1 0
Cratini ph-1b 2 2 2 0 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0
Zobrist rf 3 0 1 0 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 1 0 1
Gore lf 1 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 5 0 1 2
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Cntrras c 3 0 1 1 Wieters c 3 2 1 1
T.Davis c 0 0 0 1 A.Snchz 2b-3b 3 2 1 0
Russell ss 4 0 1 1 Schrzer p 4 1 1 1
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Kntzler p 1 0 0 0
D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0
Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0
R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0
Norwood p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0
Chtwood p 0 0 0 0
Bryant ph 1 0 0 0
I.Happ lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 31 10 6 8
Chicago 000 000 102— 3
Washington 300 005 20x—10

E_D.Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). DP_Chicago 2, Washington 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). SB_T.Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_T.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Garcia L,3-7 1-3 1 3 3 3 1
Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
De La Rosa 3 1 0 0 1 0
Rosario 1-3 1 4 2 2 0
Norwood 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
Chatwood 2 1 2 2 2 0
Washington
Scherzer W,17-6 9 9 3 3 0 11

HBP_by Scherzer (Happ), by Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:45.

