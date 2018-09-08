Nationals 10, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|d-Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|La Stella 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Caratini ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Zobrist rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Gore lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Davis c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kintzler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Baez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|e-Bryant ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Happ lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.270
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Robles cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Wieters c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Sanchez 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Scherzer p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|31
|10
|6
|8
|9
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|102—
|3
|9
|3
|Washington
|300
|005
|20x—10
|6
|0
a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-singled for Rizzo in the 7th. c-popped out for Norwood in the 7th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. e-struck out for Chatwood in the 9th.
E_Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). RBIs_Contreras (50), Russell (38), Davis (2), Turner 2 (61), Rendon (69), Reynolds (39), Soto 2 (56), Wieters (23), Scherzer (6). SB_Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Zobrist, Happ, Baez); Washington 2 (Reynolds, Sanchez). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella, Reynolds, Soto.
DP_Chicago 2 (Russell, Murphy, Rizzo), (Russell, Bote, Caratini); Washington 1 (Turner, Reynolds).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 3-7
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|23
|6.27
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.50
|De La Rosa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|3.83
|Rosario
|1-3
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|14
|3.35
|Norwood
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.87
|Chatwood
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|37
|5.30
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 17-6
|9
|9
|3
|3
|0
|11
|111
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-1, Norwood 3-3. HBP_Scherzer (Happ), Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:45.
