Nationals 10, Cubs 3

September 8, 2018 8:17 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .302
d-Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
La Stella 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285
b-Caratini ph-1b 2 2 2 0 0 0 .252
Zobrist rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Gore lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .291
Contreras c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Davis c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500
Russell ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kintzler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Baez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
e-Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Happ lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Totals 34 3 9 3 0 11
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 2 0 2 2 0 .270
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .296
Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Harper rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .249
Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 1 2 0 .263
Soto lf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .298
Robles cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Wieters c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .228
Sanchez 2b-3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .192
Scherzer p 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Totals 31 10 6 8 9 4
Chicago 000 000 102— 3 9 3
Washington 300 005 20x—10 6 0

a-struck out for De La Rosa in the 6th. b-singled for Rizzo in the 7th. c-popped out for Norwood in the 7th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 8th. e-struck out for Chatwood in the 9th.

E_Murphy (6), La Stella (4), Contreras (12). LOB_Chicago 6, Washington 7. 2B_La Stella (7). RBIs_Contreras (50), Russell (38), Davis (2), Turner 2 (61), Rendon (69), Reynolds (39), Soto 2 (56), Wieters (23), Scherzer (6). SB_Turner 2 (37), Harper (12). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Zobrist, Happ, Baez); Washington 2 (Reynolds, Sanchez). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella, Reynolds, Soto.

DP_Chicago 2 (Russell, Murphy, Rizzo), (Russell, Bote, Caratini); Washington 1 (Turner, Reynolds).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 3-7 1-3 1 3 3 3 1 23 6.27
Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 4.50
De La Rosa 3 1 0 0 1 0 40 3.83
Rosario 1-3 1 4 2 2 0 14 3.35
Norwood 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 17 5.87
Chatwood 2 1 2 2 2 0 37 5.30
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 17-6 9 9 3 3 0 11 111 2.31

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-1, Norwood 3-3. HBP_Scherzer (Happ), Chatwood (Robles). WP_Norwood, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:45.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

