Nationals 12, Rockies 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .301 Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Robles ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Turner ss 6 2 3 3 0 1 .271 Harper cf-rf 5 2 2 0 1 1 .247 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .310 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Soto lf 4 2 2 4 1 0 .294 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Reynolds 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Wieters c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .238 1-Severino pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Difo 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .231 Strasburg p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .122 c-Taylor ph-cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .227 Totals 43 12 18 12 4 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Cuevas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Dahl lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .296 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Story ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .290 McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .279 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Desmond 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .239 Butera 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Wolters c-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088 b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parra lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Totals 33 2 5 2 4 10

Washington 230 010 321—12 18 1 Colorado 010 001 000— 2 5 1

a-grounded out for Gray in the 2nd. b-struck out for Bettis in the 5th. c-singled for Strasburg in the 7th. d-walked for Holland in the 9th.

1-ran for Wieters in the 9th.

E_Reynolds (5), Gray (1). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Soto (25), Taylor (22). 3B_Rendon (2). HR_Turner (19), off Gray; Soto (22), off Bettis; Gonzalez (16), off Strasburg; Arenado (35), off Strasburg. RBIs_Eaton (33), Turner 3 (73), Rendon (92), Soto 4 (70), Difo 2 (42), Taylor (28), Arenado (106), Gonzalez (64). S_Strasburg.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Eaton, Turner, Harper, Soto, Wieters); Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story, Desmond, Cuevas 2). RISP_Washington 7 for 17; Colorado 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Soto, Wolters, Tapia, Gonzalez. FIDP_Rendon. GIDP_Difo.

DP_Colorado 2 (Dahl, LeMahieu), (Howard, Wolters, Butera).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 10-7 6 5 2 2 2 7 103 3.74 Glover 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.31 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66 Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 1.60 Williams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.59 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 12-9 2 7 5 5 0 1 41 5.12 Bettis 3 2 1 1 0 2 37 5.01 Johnson 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 2 43 4.50 McGee 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 24 6.62 Howard 1 2 1 1 2 0 28 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, McGee 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:40. A_47,781 (50,398).

