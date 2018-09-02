Nationals 5, Brewers 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .307 Yelich rf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .317 Aguilar 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275 1-Nottingham pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Shaw 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .245 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Schoop ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .240 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Pina c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 e-Saladino ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Totals 36 4 10 4 4 8

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Harper cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Soto lf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .301 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Difo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Kieboom c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .189 c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Totals 30 5 8 4 3 3

Milwaukee 000 020 101—4 10 1 Washington 000 010 04x—5 8 1

a-grounded out for Cedeno in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Kieboom in the 8th. d-struck out for Holland in the 8th. e-homered for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Eaton (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Washington 4. 2B_Moustakas (29), Schoop (21), Eaton (14), Soto (20). HR_Pina (8), off Cordero; Saladino (5), off Miller. RBIs_Yelich (77), Schoop (48), Pina (23), Saladino (16), Turner (56), Soto 2 (52), Difo (34). SB_Yelich (16), Turner (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar 2, Braun, Pina 2); Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Difo, Strasburg). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Washington 3 for 8.

LIDP_Pina. GIDP_Harper, Strasburg.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar), (Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 4 1 1 1 1 79 3.96 Cedeno, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.73 Burnes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.88 Soria, L, 1-4, H, 8 2-3 2 4 4 2 1 33 3.08 Jennings, BS, 2-3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.21 Lyles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.46 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 6 5 2 2 2 7 93 4.09 Cordero 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.86 Collins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.65 Suero 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.58 Grace 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82 Holland, W, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.91 Miller, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.00

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 3-2, Lyles 2-1, Collins 1-0, Grace 2-0, Holland 2-0. WP_Burnes, Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44. A_30,875 (41,313).

