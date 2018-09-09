Nationals 6, Cubs 5

Chicago Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Almora cf 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 5 1 1 0 Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 2 Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 1 Harper rf 1 2 1 2 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 1 0 0 J.Baez ss-2b-3b 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles lf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 1 1 0 A.Snchz 2b 4 0 2 2 Russell pr-ss 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Bote 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 Kieboom c 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 J.Rdrgz p 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 1 4 A.Wllms p 0 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 0 1 0 Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Gore pr 0 1 0 0 Glover p 0 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 1 0 Cntrras c 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ rf 4 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 30 6 7 6

Chicago 000 400 100—5 Washington 000 102 30x—6

DP_Chicago 1, Washington 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B_Bryant (23), J.Baez (36), Rendon (37), A.Sanchez (2). 3B_A.Sanchez (1). HR_Caratini (2), Rendon (19), Harper (32). SB_Gore 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels 5 2-3 3 3 3 5 5 Edwards Jr. H,21 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Cishek H,22 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Wilson L,4-4 BS,2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Washington Rodriguez 4 2 4 4 3 7 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 Solis 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Suero W,2-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Glover H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doolittle H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holland S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Rodriguez (Rizzo), by Holland (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_41,346 (41,313).

