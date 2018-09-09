Nationals 6, Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|f-Zobrist ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Bryant 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Baez ss-2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|1-Russell pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bote 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|d-Murphy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.252
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hamels p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|2-Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Contreras c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Happ rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|4
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Harper rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.251
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Robles lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Kieboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Rodriguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|7
|8
|Chicago
|000
|400
|100—5
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|102
|30x—6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Edwards Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Suero in the 7th. d-struck out for Bote in the 8th. e-singled for Doolittle in the 8th. f-grounded out for Almora in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 6th. 2-ran for La Stella in the 7th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B_Bryant (23), Baez (36), Rendon (37), Sanchez (2). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Caratini (2), off Rodriguez; Rendon (19), off Hamels; Harper (32), off Wilson. RBIs_Bryant (45), Caratini 4 (18), Rendon 2 (71), Harper 2 (91), Sanchez 2 (3). SB_Gore 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Baez); Washington 2 (Taylor, Kieboom). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Robles. GIDP_Caratini, Zobrist, Robles.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo); Washington 2 (Turner, Sanchez, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|95
|3.71
|Edwards Jr., H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.33
|Cishek, H, 22
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.26
|Wilson, L, 4-4, BS, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|2.98
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.88
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|4
|4
|3
|7
|83
|5.89
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.36
|Solis
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|5.97
|Suero, W, 2-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.35
|Glover, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.38
|Doolittle, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.42
|Holland, S, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.31
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Suero 1-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Rizzo), Holland (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:15. A_41,346 (41,313).
