Nationals 6, Cubs 5

September 9, 2018 1:58 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
f-Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Baez ss-2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .294
Schwarber lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .239
1-Russell pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Bote 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246
d-Murphy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Caratini c 4 1 1 4 0 1 .252
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hamels p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274
2-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .500
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Contreras c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Happ rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Totals 31 5 6 5 4 12
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .298
Harper rf 1 2 1 2 3 0 .251
Zimmerman 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .264
Robles lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .233
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Kieboom c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 6 7 6 7 8
Chicago 000 400 100—5 6 0
Washington 000 102 30x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Edwards Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Suero in the 7th. d-struck out for Bote in the 8th. e-singled for Doolittle in the 8th. f-grounded out for Almora in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 6th. 2-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B_Bryant (23), Baez (36), Rendon (37), Sanchez (2). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Caratini (2), off Rodriguez; Rendon (19), off Hamels; Harper (32), off Wilson. RBIs_Bryant (45), Caratini 4 (18), Rendon 2 (71), Harper 2 (91), Sanchez 2 (3). SB_Gore 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Baez); Washington 2 (Taylor, Kieboom). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Robles. GIDP_Caratini, Zobrist, Robles.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo); Washington 2 (Turner, Sanchez, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 5 2-3 3 3 3 5 5 95 3.71
Edwards Jr., H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.33
Cishek, H, 22 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.26
Wilson, L, 4-4, BS, 2-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 2.98
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.88
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 4 2 4 4 3 7 83 5.89
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 7.36
Solis 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 5.97
Suero, W, 2-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.35
Glover, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.38
Doolittle, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.42
Holland, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.31

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Suero 1-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Rizzo), Holland (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_41,346 (41,313).

