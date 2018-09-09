Nationals 6, Cubs 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 f-Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Bryant 3b-lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .277 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Baez ss-2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .294 Schwarber lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .239 1-Russell pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Bote 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246 d-Murphy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Caratini c 4 1 1 4 0 1 .252 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hamels p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .118 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274 2-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .500 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Contreras c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Happ rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Totals 31 5 6 5 4 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .298 Harper rf 1 2 1 2 3 0 .251 Zimmerman 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .264 Robles lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100 Sanchez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .233 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Kieboom c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 6 7 6 7 8

Chicago 000 400 100—5 6 0 Washington 000 102 30x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Edwards Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Suero in the 7th. d-struck out for Bote in the 8th. e-singled for Doolittle in the 8th. f-grounded out for Almora in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 6th. 2-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Washington 7. 2B_Bryant (23), Baez (36), Rendon (37), Sanchez (2). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Caratini (2), off Rodriguez; Rendon (19), off Hamels; Harper (32), off Wilson. RBIs_Bryant (45), Caratini 4 (18), Rendon 2 (71), Harper 2 (91), Sanchez 2 (3). SB_Gore 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Baez); Washington 2 (Taylor, Kieboom). RISP_Chicago 2 for 5; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Robles. GIDP_Caratini, Zobrist, Robles.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo); Washington 2 (Turner, Sanchez, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 5 2-3 3 3 3 5 5 95 3.71 Edwards Jr., H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.33 Cishek, H, 22 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.26 Wilson, L, 4-4, BS, 2-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 2.98 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.88 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 4 2 4 4 3 7 83 5.89 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 7.36 Solis 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 5.97 Suero, W, 2-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.35 Glover, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.38 Doolittle, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.42 Holland, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.31

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Suero 1-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Rizzo), Holland (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_41,346 (41,313).

