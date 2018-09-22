Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Mets 0

September 22, 2018 6:52 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Nimmo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Conforto lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .241
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Jackson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Reinheimer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Oswalt p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Peterson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 28 0 1 0 4 9
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Turner ss 3 2 2 2 1 1 .270
Harper rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .245
Rendon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Zimmerman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Wieters c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .226
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Voth p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 6 7 6 4 5
New York 000 000 000—0 1 0
Washington 002 003 10x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Voth in the 5th. b-struck out for Miller in the 7th. c-walked for Bashlor in the 8th.

LOB_New York 5, Washington 5. 2B_Robles (1), Turner (25), Harper (29), Rendon (41). HR_Turner (18), off Oswalt; Wieters (7), off Blevins. RBIs_Turner 2 (67), Harper (98), Wieters 3 (28). SB_Turner (41). CS_Zimmerman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Frazier); Washington 2 (Soto 2). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Soto.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oswalt, L, 3-3 5 4 2 2 2 4 74 6.08
Blevins 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.61
Bashlor 1 1 1 1 1 1 30 4.45
Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.66
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth, W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 2 5 73 6.10
Grace, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.86
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.75
Cordero 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 7.20
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.00

HBP_Bashlor (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:32. A_39,372 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

