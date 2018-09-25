Nationals 9, Marlins 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Riddle ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232 Galloway lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Rojas 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246 d-Rivera ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Meyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 O’Brien 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .294 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .272 Brinson cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .201 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Sierra rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Ortega ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bostick 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Totals 35 4 9 4 0 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .298 Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Harper cf 1 2 1 0 3 0 .246 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Rendon 3b 3 2 3 4 0 0 .312 Sanchez 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Soto lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .293 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .264 Wieters c 4 0 3 1 0 0 .238 Difo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .229 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 c-Stevenson ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Totals 32 9 11 9 9 5

Miami 000 100 021—4 9 1 Washington 300 000 60x—9 11 2

a-singled for Brigham in the 5th. b-flied out for Rucinski in the 7th. c-walked for Scherzer in the 7th. d-struck out for Rojas in the 8th.

E_Anderson (9), Wieters (3), Cordero (1). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 9. 2B_Anderson (33), Eaton (18), Harper (32), Rendon (43), Wieters (8). HR_O’Brien (4), off Williams; Rendon (24), off Brigham. RBIs_O’Brien 2 (9), Anderson (62), Bostick (2), Eaton 2 (32), Rendon 4 (91), Zimmerman 2 (51), Wieters (30). SB_Eaton (9). S_Brigham.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Riddle, Brinson); Washington 4 (Eaton, Turner, Zimmerman 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 5 for 18.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Turner, Soto, Zimmerman.

DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Rojas, O’Brien), (O’Brien, Riddle, Brigham), (Rivera, Bostick, O’Brien).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brigham, L, 0-4 4 4 3 3 4 2 69 6.06 Rucinski 2 1 0 0 1 2 32 4.46 Kinley 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 19 13.50 Wittgren 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 3.03 Meyer 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 10.42 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 18-7 7 5 1 1 0 10 100 2.53 Collins 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.18 Williams 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 5.79 Cordero 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 6.35

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 2-2, Williams 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Dean), Brigham (Rendon). WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:12. A_26,483 (41,313).

