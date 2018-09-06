NBA Calendar

Sept. 7 — Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinement ceremony.
Sept. 22 — Training camps open for teams playing in international preseason games.
Sept. 25 — Training camps open for all other teams.
Sept. 28 — Preseason games begin.
Oct. 15 — Rosters set for opening day, 5 p.m. EDT.
Oct. 16 — Regular season opens.
Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.
Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for remainder of the season.
Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.
Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.
Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.
April 10 — Regular season ends.
April 13 — Playoffs begin.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.