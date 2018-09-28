Listen Live Sports

NBA Calendar

September 28, 2018 9:02 am
 
Oct. 15 — Rosters set for opening day, 5 p.m. EDT.

Oct. 16 — Regular season opens.

2019

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for remainder of the season.

Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.

April 10 — Regular season ends.

April 13 — Playoffs begin.

