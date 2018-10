NBA Preseason Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Friday, September 28

Melbourne United (Australia) at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. Charlotte at Chapel Hill, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Portland vs. Toronto at Vancouver, British Columbia, 7 p.m.

Beijing Ducks at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Perth Wildcats (Australia) at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, 9:30 p.m

Sydney Kings (Australia) vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, October 1

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 2

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Houston at Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 3

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 4

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 5

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

Flamengo Flamengo (Brazil) at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Melbourne United (Australia) at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Perth Wildcats (Australia) at Denver, 9 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers (Australia) at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Golden State at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Minnesota at Ames, Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday, October 8

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzhen, China, 8 a.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi Haifa (Israel) at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 9

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 10

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 11

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi Haifa (Israel) at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 12

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions (China) at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

