Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State reaches new deal with baseball coach Elliott Avent

September 21, 2018 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s trustees have approved a new contract for baseball coach Elliott Avent.

The school announced the board’s decision Friday. Avent’s contract was set to expire in June but his new deal runs through 2021.

Avent has helped the Wolfpack host six NCAA regional rounds and reach the College World Series in 2013. He is the winningest coach in program history as he enters his 23rd season with the Wolfpack.

The board also approved a two-year extension for women’s soccer coach Tim Santoro running through 2022.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech