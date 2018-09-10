NC State wide receiver Stephen Louis in concussion protocol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says receiver Stephen Louis is going through the concussion protocol.

Doeren said Monday that the wideout is “progressing” and “we’ll see where he ends up” for Saturday’s game against No. 14 West Virginia (2-0).

Louis was hurt early in the fourth quarter of the Wolfpack’s 41-7 win over Georgia State last week. After suffering a hit to his helmet, Louis laid face down and motionless on the field before eventually walking off under his own power.

Louis, who averaged a team-best 15.7 yards per catch in 2017, missed the opener for N.C. State (2-0) against James Madison with hamstring tightness.

