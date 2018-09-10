Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State wide receiver Stephen Louis in concussion protocol

September 10, 2018 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says receiver Stephen Louis is going through the concussion protocol.

Doeren said Monday that the wideout is “progressing” and “we’ll see where he ends up” for Saturday’s game against No. 14 West Virginia (2-0).

Louis was hurt early in the fourth quarter of the Wolfpack’s 41-7 win over Georgia State last week. After suffering a hit to his helmet, Louis laid face down and motionless on the field before eventually walking off under his own power.

Louis, who averaged a team-best 15.7 yards per catch in 2017, missed the opener for N.C. State (2-0) against James Madison with hamstring tightness.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech