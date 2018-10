NCAA Football

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 47 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 55 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 2 24 118 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 1 1 63 80 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 40 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 55 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88 Memphis 0 1 21 22 1 1 87 36

___

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Navy 22, Memphis 21

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

UCF 38, SC State 0

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Friday, Sept. 14

Georgia St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Temple at Maryland, Noon

Rhode Island at UConn, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Illinois at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 35 Clemson 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 33 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 52 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 37 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58 Florida St. 0 1 3 24 1 1 39 50 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 33 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 58 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 33 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston College 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Thursday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Miami at Toledo, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 47 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 30 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 33 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 47 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 55 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13

___

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Saturday, Sept. 15

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Rutgers at Kansas, Noon

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

