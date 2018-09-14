NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 1 0 41 34 3 0 158 69 Clemson 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 33 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 52 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 1 108 78 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58 Florida St. 0 1 3 24 1 1 39 50 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 33 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 58 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 33 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Thursday’s Games

Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Miami at Toledo, Noon

Georgia Southern at Clemson, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 47 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 55 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 2 24 118 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 1 1 63 80 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 40 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 55 Memphis 0 1 21 22 1 1 87 36 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88

___

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday, Sep. 8

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Navy 22, Memphis 21

UCF 38, SC State 0

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at UConn, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Temple at Maryland, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 30 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 33 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 55 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 47 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13

___

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday, Sep. 8

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Texas 28, Tulsa 21

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Kansas, Noon

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 2 0 129 34 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 44 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 43 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 44 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 27 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 47 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 1 38 59 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 1 38 48 Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 38 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 10 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 24 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 33 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 2 46 51

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

Indiana 20, Virginia 16

Penn St. 51, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Kansas, Noon

Troy at Nebraska, Noon

Ball St. at Indiana, Noon

Temple at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Penn St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 1 71 80 FIU 1 0 28 20 1 1 56 58 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 90 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 72 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 0 3 55 108 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 43 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 104 39 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 28 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 47 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 2 87 116 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 82 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 86

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Baylor 37, UTSA 20

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

FIU 28, Old Dominion 20

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

Sunday, Sep. 9

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Georgia, Noon

UTEP at Tennessee, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at FAU, 6 p.m.

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 0 48 33 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 104 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 137

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Army 38, Liberty 14

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

California 21, BYU 18

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Army, Noon

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

UMass at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 39 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 32 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 103 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 36 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 3 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 30 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 50 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 104

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 0

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Indiana, Noon

Miami at Toledo, Noon

Kent St. at Penn St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Ohio at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Akron at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 118 27 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 164 63 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 88 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 2 81 115 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 3 0 145 104 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 34 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 60 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 45 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 67 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

Minnesota 21, Fresno St. 14

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

Utah St. 60, New Mexico St. 13

UNLV 52, UTEP 24

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Boise St. 62, UConn 7

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

Sunday, Sep. 9

Hawaii 43, Rice 29

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Army, Noon

Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 41 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 16 Southern Cal 0 1 3 17 1 1 46 38 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 73 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 17 3 2 0 48 13 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 45 35 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 120 38 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 19 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 102 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 24

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

Utah 17, N. Illinois 6

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

Stanford 17, Southern Cal 3

California 21, BYU 18

Arizona St. 16, Michigan St. 13

Washington St. 31, San Jose St. 0

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Stanford, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 25 LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 17 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 16 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 123 68 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 54 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 35 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 41 17 2 0 86 17 Kentucky 1 0 27 16 2 0 62 36 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 27 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 43 Florida 0 1 16 27 1 1 69 33 South Carolina 0 1 17 41 1 1 66 56

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

Missouri 40, Wyoming 13

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26

Kentucky 27, Florida 16

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

Colorado St. 34, Arkansas 27

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Georgia, Noon

Murray St. at Kentucky, Noon

UTEP at Tennessee, Noon

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 19 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 120 94 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 54 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 61 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 63 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 51 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 17 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 78 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 55 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 85

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Southern Miss 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

Coastal Carolina 47, UAB 24

Oklahoma St. 55, South Alabama 13

Wednesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Nebraska, Noon

Georgia Southern at Clemson, Noon

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 1 0 31 26 2 0 89 39 Weber St. 1 0 24 17 1 1 34 58 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 39 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 0 98 59 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 68 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 35 N. Arizona 0 1 26 31 1 1 56 41 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 60 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 134 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 82 Cal Poly 0 1 17 24 0 2 20 73

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Montana 48, Drake 16

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

E. Washington 31, N. Arizona 26

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Oregon St. 48, S. Utah 25

San Diego St. 28, Sacramento St. 14

Weber St. 24, Cal Poly 17

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

Friday’s Games

Brown at Cal Poly, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Stanford, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Wagner at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Montana at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

of Idaho at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 92 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 79 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 90 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24

___

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

Wednesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Alabama St. at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 0 66 45 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 0 66 35 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 26 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 31 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 76 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 41 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 59 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 61 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Delaware 0 1 19 21 1 1 56 21 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 0 2 33 78 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 2 10 45

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

Elon 45, Furman 7

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Maine 31, W. Kentucky 28

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at UConn, Noon

Towson at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 50 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 66

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Cal Poly, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Harvard, Noon

Yale at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Georgetown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Butler, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 46 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 50 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 66 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 54 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 93 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 92 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 75

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16

UCF 38, SC State 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14

Troy 59, Florida A&M 7

Saturday’s Games

Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at FAU, 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 31 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 82 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 55 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 86 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 60 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75

___

Thursday, Sep. 6

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24

Saturday, Sep. 8

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Louisville 31, Indiana St. 7

South Dakota St. 45, Montana St. 14

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

Illinois 34, W. Illinois 14

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Arizona at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Montana at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Weber St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 84 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 81 CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 42 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 85 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 141 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 70

___

Friday, Sep. 7

CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0

Saturday, Sep. 8

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 5 p.m.

Marist at Bryant, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 45 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 55 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 20 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 69 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 103 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 75 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 2 51 112 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 156

___

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 8

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Middle Tennessee 61, UT Martin 37

Austin Peay 24, Presbyterian 0

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Illinois St. 48, E. Illinois 10

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at Kentucky, Noon

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 2 0 34 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 27 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 50 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 44 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 86 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 72 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 0 2 31 86

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Georgetown at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 102 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 38 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 41 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 68 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 68 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 63 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 48 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 39 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Montana 48, Drake 16

Stetson 63, Waldorf 34

Butler 31, Taylor 17

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19

Davidson 49, Chowan 28

UC Davis 54, San Diego 21

Thursday’s Games

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Duquesne, Noon

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

San Diego at Harvard, Noon

Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Missouri-Science & Technology at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Marist at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Princeton at Butler, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 0 87 35 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 2 0 63 38 ETSU 1 0 27 24 2 1 58 90 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 36 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 69 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 45 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 The Citadel 0 2 49 57 0 2 49 57 VMI 0 2 38 86 0 3 41 152

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28

Wofford 59, VMI 14

Elon 45, Furman 7

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Florida St. 36, Samford 26

Friday’s Games

ETSU 27, VMI 24

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 51 34 2 0 68 48 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 32 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 79 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 51 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 84 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 Houston Baptist 0 1 34 51 1 1 83 58 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 63 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 120 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 65

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian 41, Angelo State 24

LSU 31, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Cent. Arkansas 26, Murray St. 13

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

McNeese St. 51, Houston Baptist 34

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

North Texas 58, Incarnate Word 16

Tulane 42, Nicholls 17

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 34 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 52 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 96 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 109 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 25 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 83 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 41 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 8

Ark.-Pine Bluff 55, Cumberland (TN) 0

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Texas St. 36, Texas Southern 20

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech 54, Southern 17

Northwestern St. 34, Grambling St. 7

Jacksonville St. 71, MVSU 0

Alcorn St. 78, Louisiana 0

Sam Houston St. 41, Prairie View 32

Auburn 63, Alabama St. 9

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Langston at Southern, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at UNLV, 10 p.m.

