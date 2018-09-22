NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59 Boston 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99 Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115 North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57 Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

Saturday, Sep. 15

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53 Temple 1 0 31 17 2 2 112 86 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71 Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday, Sep. 15

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Temple 35, Maryland 14

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

UAB 31, Tulane 24

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Thursday’s Games

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 59 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 69 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Duke 40, Baylor 27

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

Texas 37, Southern Cal 14

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78 Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 3 0 169 62 Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91 Michigan 1 0 56 10 3 1 167 57 Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 54 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 47 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 3 65 156 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 2 72 87 Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 84 24 Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 41 Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126 Purdue 0 1 27 31 1 3 113 104 Nebraska 0 1 10 56 0 3 57 113

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Temple 35, Maryland 14

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:35 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 1 71 80 FIU 1 0 28 20 2 1 119 82 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 85 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 0 3 55 108 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 56 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 43 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 28 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 2 87 116 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 106 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 127

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Saturday, Sep. 15

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

UAB 31, Tulane 24

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 63, UMass 24

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77 Army 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 69 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 65 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 167 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 179

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

FIU 63, UMass 24

New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at BYU, 6 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 0 161 80 Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 138 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 111 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 146 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 82 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 2 37 66 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 147 119 E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 1 99 71 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 68 Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 0 3 43 90

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 28

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3 p.m.

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 100 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 164 63 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 3 91 163 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 3 1 166 132 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 66 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 84 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 158 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday, Sep. 15

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25

UNLV 46, Prairie View 17

Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14

San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111 Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 55 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 48 Utah 0 1 7 21 2 1 65 37 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 2 103 104 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 113 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 17 3 3 0 78 23 Washington 1 0 21 7 2 1 82 31 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 60 Washington St. 0 1 36 39 3 1 167 82 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

California 45, Idaho St. 23

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

Texas 37, Southern Cal 14

Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24

Washington 21, Utah 7

Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14

San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21

Arizona 62, S. Utah 31

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 62 7 3 0 170 28 LSU 1 0 22 21 3 0 86 38 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 150 26 Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 133 45 Auburn 0 1 21 22 2 1 105 47 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 98 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 84 46 4 0 178 53 Kentucky 1 0 27 16 3 0 110 46 Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 43 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 39 Florida 0 1 16 27 2 1 117 43 South Carolina 0 1 17 41 1 1 66 56

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 22, Auburn 21

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Alabama 62, Mississippi 7

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 120 94 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 82 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 54 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 154 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 41 31 1 2 80 116 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 98 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 99 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 73 Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 2 74 96

___

Wednesday, Sep. 12

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday, Sep. 14

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Saturday, Sep. 15

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama 41, Texas St. 31

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 1 0 31 26 2 1 113 98 Sacramento St. 1 0 28 25 2 1 97 60 Weber St. 1 0 24 17 2 1 61 68 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 1 101 70 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 92 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 62 75 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 89 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 148 Cal Poly 0 1 17 24 1 2 64 88 N. Arizona 0 1 26 31 1 2 64 81 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 3 86 144 N. Colorado 0 1 25 28 0 3 67 88

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

Portland St. 63, of Idaho 14

California 45, Idaho St. 23

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24

Arizona 62, S. Utah 31

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 92 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 47 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 99 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 90 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24

___

Wednesday, Sep. 12

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21

Friday, Sep. 14

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday, Sep. 15

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Bluefield at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 1 115 101 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 0 66 35 Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 31 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 76 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 65 Villanova 0 1 35 45 2 1 85 71 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 41 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 1 2 63 105 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 3 24 90

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Sep. 15

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

Towson 45, Villanova 35

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 88 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 66

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 0 67 31 Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 39 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 14 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 7 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 27 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31 Brown 0 1 17 31 0 2 32 75

___

Friday, Sep. 14

Cal Poly 44, Brown 15

Saturday, Sep. 15

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Princeton 50, Butler 7

Friday’s Games

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Lehigh at Penn, 3 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 3 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 46 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 54 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 110 99 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 84 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 92 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 75 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 107

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 20 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 72 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 64

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 1 114 110 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 96 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 70 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 132 Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Sep. 15

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 85 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 113 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 20 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 97 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 71 158 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 156 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 146

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Saturday, Sep. 15

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 2 0 69 17 3 0 79 20 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 101 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 91 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 1 3 76 148 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 78 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 0 4 26 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Lehigh at Penn, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 1 0 19 14 3 0 130 55 Dayton 1 0 42 21 2 2 138 120 Davidson 0 1 21 42 3 1 195 144 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 88 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 60 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 111 146 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 99 Marist 0 1 14 19 0 3 55 95

___

Thursday, Sep. 13

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

Saturday, Sep. 15

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Drake 52, Missouri-Science & Technology 12

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

Princeton 50, Butler 7

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 3 0 97 62 ETSU 1 0 27 24 2 1 58 90 Mercer 1 0 30 24 2 1 89 93 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 36 Samford 0 1 24 30 1 2 116 75 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 The Citadel 0 2 49 57 0 2 49 57 VMI 0 2 38 86 0 3 41 152

___

Friday, Sep. 14

ETSU 27, VMI 24

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

Saturday, Sep. 15

Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.

Mercer 30, Samford 24

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 2 0 71 44 3 0 88 58 Abilene Christian 1 0 38 13 2 1 106 92 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 33 25 2 1 86 76 Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114 Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 56 Lamar 0 1 48 49 1 2 118 133 Nicholls 0 1 10 20 1 2 53 85 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 7 31 0 2 13 94 Southeastern Louisiana 0 1 25 33 0 3 56 98

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13

McNeese St. 20, Nicholls 10

Northwestern St. 49, Lamar 48

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7

Cent. Arkansas 33, Southeastern Louisiana 25

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at BYU, 6 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 124 Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 127 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 3 117 142 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 2 61 79 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 1 0 27 15 2 1 105 56 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 88 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 145 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 15

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15

South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Southern 33, Langston 18

UNLV 46, Prairie View 17

Saturday’s Games

Southern at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

