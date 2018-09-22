NCAA Football

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|163
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|4
|0
|198
|80
|Boston
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|171
|99
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|68
|102
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|2
|135
|134
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|2
|2
|83
|99
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|1
|0
|27
|3
|3
|1
|130
|67
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|2
|98
|115
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|174
|74
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|1
|3
|119
|122
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Boston 41, Wake Forest 34
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19
Duke 40, Baylor 27
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17
|Saturday’s Games
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Miami 31, FIU 17
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|3
|0
|150
|53
|Temple
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|2
|112
|86
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|54
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|3
|101
|218
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|89
|120
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|96
|115
___
|Friday, Sep. 14
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
|Saturday, Sep. 15
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
Temple 35, Maryland 14
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
UAB 31, Tulane 24
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
|Thursday’s Games
Temple 31, Tulsa 17
|Friday’s Games
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday’s Games
SMU 31, Navy 30
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|35
|6
|3
|0
|127
|37
|Baylor
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|1
|145
|94
|Texas
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|125
|85
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|26
|2
|2
|116
|73
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|6
|35
|2
|2
|84
|107
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Duke 40, Baylor 27
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
Texas 37, Southern Cal 14
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
|Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Texas 31, TCU 16
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|4
|0
|218
|68
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|63
|24
|4
|0
|222
|78
|Maryland
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|135
|91
|Michigan
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|1
|167
|57
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|54
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|47
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|3
|52
|1
|3
|65
|156
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|2
|72
|87
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|84
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|13
|42
|3
|1
|108
|69
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|41
|Illinois
|0
|1
|24
|63
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|1
|3
|113
|104
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|56
|0
|3
|57
|113
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Temple 35, Maryland 14
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Missouri 40, Purdue 37
Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14
Akron 39, Northwestern 34
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
|Friday’s Games
Penn St. 63, Illinois 24
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Maryland 42, Minnesota 13
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:35 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|2
|102
|129
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|2
|2
|136
|113
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|67
|44
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|132
|174
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|121
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|105
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|45
|56
|1
|3
|104
|143
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss
|1
|0
|40
|22
|2
|1
|115
|50
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|56
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|43
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|71
|Rice
|0
|1
|22
|40
|1
|3
|109
|156
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|106
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|127
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
UAB 31, Tulane 24
Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17
FIU 63, UMass 24
|Friday’s Games
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
Miami 31, FIU 17
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.
NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss 40, Rice 22
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|126
|77
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|100
|68
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|69
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|170
|198
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|48
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|179
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.
FIU 63, UMass 24
New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25
|Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
North Texas at Liberty, 6 p.m.
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|35
|28
|4
|0
|161
|80
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|38
|23
|1
|3
|69
|105
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|67
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|111
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|146
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|23
|38
|1
|3
|103
|176
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|16
|1
|3
|56
|103
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|153
|96
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|147
|119
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|1
|99
|71
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|3
|60
|95
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 28
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
Akron 39, Northwestern 34
|Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|71
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|100
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|164
|63
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|102
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|4
|110
|198
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|3
|1
|166
|132
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|48
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|66
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|84
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|163
|158
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|110
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35
New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25
UNLV 46, Prairie View 17
Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14
San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21
|Saturday’s Games
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|138
|118
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|42
|53
|2
|2
|99
|111
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|55
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|48
|Utah
|0
|1
|7
|21
|2
|1
|65
|37
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|113
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|1
|0
|17
|3
|3
|0
|78
|23
|Washington
|1
|0
|21
|7
|2
|1
|82
|31
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|58
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|60
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|36
|39
|3
|1
|167
|82
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|1
|3
|128
|174
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
California 45, Idaho St. 23
Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35
Texas 37, Southern Cal 14
Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24
Washington 21, Utah 7
Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14
San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21
Arizona 62, S. Utah 31
|Friday’s Games
Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36
|Saturday’s Games
Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14
Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|107
|30
|4
|0
|215
|51
|LSU
|1
|0
|22
|21
|3
|0
|86
|38
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|150
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|7
|62
|3
|1
|168
|147
|Auburn
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|105
|47
|Texas A&M
|0
|1
|23
|45
|2
|2
|156
|90
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|98
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|84
|46
|4
|0
|178
|53
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|27
|16
|3
|0
|110
|46
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|1
|103
|70
|Missouri
|0
|1
|29
|43
|3
|1
|160
|107
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|43
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|27
|2
|1
|117
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|2
|107
|76
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
LSU 22, Auburn 21
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Alabama 62, Mississippi 7
Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri 40, Purdue 37
Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|155
|61
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|94
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|82
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|154
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|31
|1
|2
|80
|116
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|98
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|99
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|73
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|2
|74
|96
___
|Wednesday, Sep. 12
Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21
|Friday, Sep. 14
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
Southern Miss at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama 41, Texas St. 31
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
|Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Texas St. at UTSA, 7 p.m.
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|101
|43
|3
|1
|183
|115
|Montana
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|142
|104
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|43
|23
|3
|1
|130
|115
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|25
|21
|2
|1
|93
|76
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|1
|61
|68
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|62
|66
|2
|2
|131
|101
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|89
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|21
|25
|2
|2
|83
|100
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|89
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|26
|31
|1
|2
|64
|81
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|23
|43
|1
|3
|119
|191
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|34
|94
|1
|3
|81
|158
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|86
|144
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|25
|28
|0
|3
|67
|88
___
|Friday, Sep. 14
Cal Poly 44, Brown 15
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25
W. Illinois 31, Montana 27
Portland St. 63, of Idaho 14
California 45, Idaho St. 23
North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23
Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10
Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24
Arizona 62, S. Utah 31
|Saturday’s Games
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21
Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|125
|92
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|201
|60
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|106
|150
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|162
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|84
___
|Wednesday, Sep. 12
Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21
|Friday, Sep. 14
W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon
Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
|Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Campbell 42, Shaw 0
Bluefield at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|2
|1
|115
|101
|James Madison
|1
|0
|51
|0
|3
|1
|154
|31
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|36
|10
|3
|1
|114
|75
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|2
|1
|71
|52
|Towson
|1
|0
|45
|35
|2
|1
|101
|96
|Villanova
|0
|1
|35
|45
|3
|1
|134
|78
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|63
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|2
|2
|93
|69
|Richmond
|0
|1
|10
|36
|2
|2
|110
|112
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|1
|2
|63
|105
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|0
|51
|1
|2
|31
|120
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|3
|24
|90
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27
James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7
|Saturday, Sep. 15
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
Towson 45, Villanova 35
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Elon at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
James Madison 51, William & Mary 0
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|88
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|110
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|0
|67
|31
|Yale
|1
|0
|30
|24
|1
|1
|58
|55
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|64
|39
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|14
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|64
|27
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|16
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|31
|0
|2
|32
|75
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|30
|0
|2
|34
|57
___
|Friday, Sep. 14
Cal Poly 44, Brown 15
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Princeton 50, Butler 7
|Friday’s Games
Harvard 31, Brown 17
|Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Yale 30, Cornell 24
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|2
|1
|51
|37
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|2
|95
|97
|Howard
|1
|0
|41
|35
|1
|2
|87
|127
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|3
|60
|120
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|13
|16
|3
|1
|106
|62
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|109
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|35
|41
|1
|3
|145
|140
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|161
|Savannah St.
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|3
|13
|160
|SC State
|0
|1
|7
|17
|0
|3
|13
|92
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7
Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13
Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|29
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|125
|20
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|135
|20
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|72
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|90
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|64
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|82
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|134
|134
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|87
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|82
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
W. Illinois 31, Montana 27
South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44
Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41
Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14
Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|41
|14
|3
|0
|106
|34
|Bryant
|1
|0
|49
|46
|3
|1
|148
|154
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|114
|110
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|96
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|70
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|46
|49
|1
|3
|103
|190
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|3
|88
|173
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Richmond 35, St. Francis (PA) 27
James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Bryant 37, Marist 27
|Saturday’s Games
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46
Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14
St. Francis (PA) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|2
|0
|75
|43
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|23
|14
|2
|2
|123
|111
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|37
|7
|1
|3
|112
|153
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|7
|37
|2
|2
|109
|122
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|23
|2
|2
|123
|136
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|156
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|40
|41
|0
|4
|111
|199
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Tennessee St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44
Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41
|Saturday’s Games
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40
E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|69
|17
|3
|0
|79
|20
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|91
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|131
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|3
|76
|148
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|45
|127
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|138
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|4
|26
|141
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate 45, Lafayette 0
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|1
|0
|19
|14
|3
|0
|130
|55
|Dayton
|1
|0
|42
|21
|2
|2
|138
|120
|Davidson
|0
|1
|21
|42
|3
|1
|195
|144
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|88
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|60
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|59
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|111
|146
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|99
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|99
|Marist
|0
|1
|14
|19
|0
|3
|55
|95
___
|Thursday, Sep. 13
Davidson 91, Guilford 61
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Stetson at Presbyterian, Noon
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Walsh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Drake 52, Missouri-Science & Technology 12
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
Bryant 37, Marist 27
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
Princeton 50, Butler 7
|Saturday’s Games
Stetson 19, Marist 14
Dayton 42, Davidson 21
Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|2
|1
|101
|52
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|29
|28
|3
|0
|97
|62
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|50
|3
|0
|113
|86
|ETSU
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|1
|58
|90
|Mercer
|1
|1
|61
|62
|2
|2
|120
|131
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|87
|88
|1
|2
|87
|88
|Samford
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|2
|116
|75
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|93
|VMI
|0
|3
|88
|138
|0
|4
|91
|204
___
|Friday, Sep. 14
ETSU 27, VMI 24
W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Colgate at Furman, 1 p.m.
Mercer 30, Samford 24
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 52, VMI 50
The Citadel 38, Mercer 31
Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|2
|0
|71
|44
|3
|1
|91
|88
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|38
|13
|2
|1
|106
|92
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|33
|25
|2
|1
|86
|76
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|49
|48
|2
|1
|90
|114
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|2
|77
|127
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|56
|Lamar
|0
|1
|48
|49
|1
|2
|118
|133
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|53
|85
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|47
|89
|1
|2
|96
|96
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|2
|13
|94
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|1
|25
|33
|0
|3
|56
|98
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13
McNeese St. 20, Nicholls 10
Northwestern St. 49, Lamar 48
North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23
Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7
Cent. Arkansas 33, Southeastern Louisiana 25
|Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern
|1
|0
|29
|27
|2
|2
|86
|154
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|124
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|117
|142
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|15
|27
|1
|2
|61
|79
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|27
|15
|2
|1
|105
|56
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|71
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|145
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|27
|29
|1
|3
|91
|117
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|106
___
|Saturday, Sep. 15
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13
Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15
South Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
Southern 33, Langston 18
UNLV 46, Prairie View 17
|Saturday’s Games
Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.