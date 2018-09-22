NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Navy 30, OT

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80 Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Miami 31, FIU 17

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37 Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94 Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107 Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.<

