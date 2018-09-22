Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

September 22, 2018 11:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47
Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120
Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

SMU 31, Navy 30, OT

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Friday, Sept. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61
Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80
Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99
NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 40
Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69
North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61
Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Miami 31, FIU 17

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Temple at Boston College, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62
West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37
Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94
Texas Tech 1 0 41 17 3 1 208 113
Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85
Oklahoma St. 0 1 17 41 3 1 174 92
Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107
Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73
TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Army at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.<

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech