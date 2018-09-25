Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

September 25, 2018 11:13 pm
 
9 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61
Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80
Boston 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99
NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 40
Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115
North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61
Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Boston, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53
Temple 1 0 31 17 2 2 112 86
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54
East Carolina 0 1 13 20 1 2 77 67
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122
Memphis 0 1 21 22 3 1 198 93
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120
Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Thursday, Sep. 20

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Boston, Noon

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 4 0 177 83
West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37
Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94
Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85
Texas Tech 1 0 41 17 3 1 208 113
Oklahoma St. 0 1 17 41 3 1 174 92
Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73
Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107
TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68
Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78
Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91
Michigan 1 0 56 10 3 1 167 57
Michigan St. 1 0 35 21 2 1 86 68
Indiana 0 1 21 35 3 1 117 89
Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 3 65 156
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58
Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 2 72 87
Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52
Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69
Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126
Purdue 0 1 27 31 1 3 113 104
Nebraska 0 1 10 56 0 3 57 113

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday, Sep. 22

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 2 102 129
FIU 1 0 28 20 2 2 136 113
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 81
FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 105
Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 3 104 143
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 1 115 50
North Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 195 63
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 81
UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 148
Rice 0 1 22 40 1 3 109 156
UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 133

___

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68
Army 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 97
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 3 170 198
Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 95
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Army at Buffalo, Noon

UMass at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 0 161 80
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 23 1 3 69 105
Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67
Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 111
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 146
Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 3 103 176
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 3 56 103
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 147 119
E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 2 119 94
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 96
Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 3 60 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Army at Buffalo, Noon

UMass at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 42 32 3 1 206 95
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 100
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102
Air Force 0 1 32 42 1 2 97 75
Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 1 0 43 34 4 1 208 153
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 158
UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118
Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111
Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 55
Utah 0 1 7 21 2 1 65 37
Arizona St. 0 1 20 27 2 2 106 75
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 113
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 0 116 54
Washington 2 0 48 27 3 1 109 51
California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58
Oregon 0 1 31 38 3 1 186 98
Washington St. 0 1 36 39 3 1 167 82
Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford 38, Oregon 31

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 2 0 107 30 4 0 215 51
LSU 1 0 22 21 4 0 124 59
Auburn 1 1 55 25 3 1 139 50
Mississippi St. 0 1 7 27 3 1 157 53
Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147
Texas A&M 0 1 23 45 2 2 156 90
Arkansas 0 1 3 34 1 3 102 132
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 2 0 84 46 4 0 178 53
Kentucky 2 0 54 23 4 0 137 53
Florida 1 1 63 48 3 1 164 64
South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70
Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107
Tennessee 0 1 21 47 2 2 118 90
Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 2 2 107 76

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 30 28 3 1 150 122
Troy 1 0 35 27 3 1 138 109
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 155 61
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 154
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 41 31 1 3 115 168
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 118
Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 27 35 2 2 92 134
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 2 87 103
Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 2 0 101 43 3 1 183 115
Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96
Montana 1 0 41 34 3 1 142 104
Montana St. 1 0 43 23 3 1 130 115
UC Davis 1 0 44 21 3 1 152 110
Idaho St. 1 0 25 21 2 1 93 76
N. Arizona 1 1 57 54 2 2 95 104
Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101
North Dakota 0 1 21 25 2 2 83 100
Idaho 0 1 21 44 1 2 90 133
Portland St. 0 1 23 43 1 3 119 191
Cal Poly 0 2 34 94 1 3 81 158
S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175
N. Colorado 0 2 53 73 0 4 95 133

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 92
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 201 60
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 2 106 150
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 34
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 162
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 84

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10

Thursday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 1 115 101
James Madison 1 0 51 0 3 1 154 31
Stony Brook 1 0 36 10 3 1 114 75
Maine 1 0 35 7 2 1 71 52
Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96
Villanova 0 1 35 45 3 1 134 78
Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 63
Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133
Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69
Richmond 0 1 10 36 2 2 110 112
William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 2 31 120
New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 3 24 90

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Yale, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30 p.m.

James Madison at Richmond, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 1 103 123
Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 0 67 31
Yale 1 0 30 24 1 1 58 55
Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 39
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 14
Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 27
Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 16
Brown 0 1 17 31 0 2 32 75
Cornell 0 1 24 30 0 2 34 57

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday, Sep. 22

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Yale, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Brown, 1 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 2 1 51 37
Florida A&M 1 0 31 13 2 2 95 97
Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127
Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120
NC A&T 0 1 13 16 3 1 106 62
NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 109
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 35 41 1 3 145 140
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161
Savannah St. 0 1 13 31 0 3 13 160
SC State 0 1 7 17 0 3 13 92

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Thursday’s Games

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 29
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 20
South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 72
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 64
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 0 106 34
Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 2 135 152
CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 96
St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 105
Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190
Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 3 88 173

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia Wesleyan at St. Francis (PA), 4 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 0 75 43
Jacksonville St. 1 0 48 20 2 1 136 40
E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111
UT Martin 1 0 37 7 1 3 112 153
Austin Peay 0 1 7 37 2 2 109 122
SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123
E. Illinois 0 1 40 41 0 4 111 199
Tennessee Tech 0 1 20 48 0 4 52 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 2 0 69 17 3 0 79 20
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 91
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131
Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 1 3 76 148
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 4 45 127
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138
Lafayette 0 1 0 45 0 4 26 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Brown, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stetson 1 0 19 14 3 0 130 55
Dayton 1 0 42 21 2 2 138 120
Davidson 0 1 21 42 3 1 195 144
Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 88
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 60
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 111 146
San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 99
Marist 0 1 14 19 0 3 55 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Marist, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 2 0 56 48 4 0 124 82
ETSU 2 0 56 51 3 1 87 117
Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52
W. Carolina 1 0 52 50 3 0 113 86
Mercer 1 1 61 62 2 2 120 131
The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 2 87 88
Samford 0 2 44 57 1 3 136 102
Furman 0 1 27 29 0 3 41 122
VMI 0 3 88 138 0 4 91 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 2 0 71 44 3 1 91 88
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 33 25 2 1 86 76
Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114
Abilene Christian 1 1 59 37 2 2 127 116
Nicholls 1 1 37 27 2 2 80 92
Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127
Stephen F. Austin 1 1 31 52 1 2 37 115
Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 57 1 3 86 122
Sam Houston St. 0 1 7 27 1 2 71 83
Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96
Lamar 0 2 72 79 1 3 142 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern 1 0 29 27 2 2 86 154
Prairie View 1 0 62 13 2 3 179 155
Grambling St. 1 0 34 0 1 2 58 83
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 3 104 186
Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 2 0 83 35 3 1 161 76
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71
Alabama A&M 0 1 27 29 1 3 91 117
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179
MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech