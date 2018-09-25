NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80 Boston 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99 NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 40 Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115 North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Advertisement

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Boston, Noon

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Virginia at NC State, 12:20 p.m.

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84 UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53 Temple 1 0 31 17 2 2 112 86 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54 East Carolina 0 1 13 20 1 2 77 67 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122 Memphis 0 1 21 22 3 1 198 93 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120 Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Thursday, Sep. 20

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Boston, Noon

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 4 0 177 83 West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37 Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94 Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85 Texas Tech 1 0 41 17 3 1 208 113 Oklahoma St. 0 1 17 41 3 1 174 92 Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73 Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, Noon

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68 Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78 Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91 Michigan 1 0 56 10 3 1 167 57 Michigan St. 1 0 35 21 2 1 86 68 Indiana 0 1 21 35 3 1 117 89 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 3 65 156 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58 Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 2 72 87 Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52 Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69 Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126 Purdue 0 1 27 31 1 3 113 104 Nebraska 0 1 10 56 0 3 57 113

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday, Sep. 22

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 2 102 129 FIU 1 0 28 20 2 2 136 113 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 81 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 105 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 3 104 143 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 1 115 50 North Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 195 63 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 81 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 148 Rice 0 1 22 40 1 3 109 156 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 133

___

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68 Army 0 0 0 0 2 2 101 97 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 3 170 198 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 95 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Army at Buffalo, Noon

UMass at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 0 161 80 Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 23 1 3 69 105 Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 111 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 146 Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 3 103 176 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 3 56 103 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 147 119 E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 2 119 94 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 96 Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 3 60 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., Noon

Army at Buffalo, Noon

UMass at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 42 32 3 1 206 95 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 100 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102 Air Force 0 1 32 42 1 2 97 75 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 4 1 208 153 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 158 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118 Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111 Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 55 Utah 0 1 7 21 2 1 65 37 Arizona St. 0 1 20 27 2 2 106 75 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 113 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 0 116 54 Washington 2 0 48 27 3 1 109 51 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58 Oregon 0 1 31 38 3 1 186 98 Washington St. 0 1 36 39 3 1 167 82 Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford 38, Oregon 31

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 107 30 4 0 215 51 LSU 1 0 22 21 4 0 124 59 Auburn 1 1 55 25 3 1 139 50 Mississippi St. 0 1 7 27 3 1 157 53 Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147 Texas A&M 0 1 23 45 2 2 156 90 Arkansas 0 1 3 34 1 3 102 132 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 84 46 4 0 178 53 Kentucky 2 0 54 23 4 0 137 53 Florida 1 1 63 48 3 1 164 64 South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70 Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107 Tennessee 0 1 21 47 2 2 118 90 Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 2 2 107 76

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 30 28 3 1 150 122 Troy 1 0 35 27 3 1 138 109 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 155 61 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 154 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 0 41 31 1 3 115 168 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 118 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 27 35 2 2 92 134 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 2 87 103 Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 2 0 101 43 3 1 183 115 Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96 Montana 1 0 41 34 3 1 142 104 Montana St. 1 0 43 23 3 1 130 115 UC Davis 1 0 44 21 3 1 152 110 Idaho St. 1 0 25 21 2 1 93 76 N. Arizona 1 1 57 54 2 2 95 104 Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101 North Dakota 0 1 21 25 2 2 83 100 Idaho 0 1 21 44 1 2 90 133 Portland St. 0 1 23 43 1 3 119 191 Cal Poly 0 2 34 94 1 3 81 158 S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175 N. Colorado 0 2 53 73 0 4 95 133

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 92 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 201 60 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 2 106 150 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 34 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 162 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 84

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10

Thursday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 1 115 101 James Madison 1 0 51 0 3 1 154 31 Stony Brook 1 0 36 10 3 1 114 75 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 1 71 52 Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96 Villanova 0 1 35 45 3 1 134 78 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 63 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69 Richmond 0 1 10 36 2 2 110 112 William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 2 31 120 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 3 24 90

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Yale, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 1:30 p.m.

James Madison at Richmond, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 1 103 123 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 0 67 31 Yale 1 0 30 24 1 1 58 55 Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 39 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 14 Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 64 27 Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 16 Brown 0 1 17 31 0 2 32 75 Cornell 0 1 24 30 0 2 34 57

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday, Sep. 22

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Yale, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Brown, 1 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 2 1 51 37 Florida A&M 1 0 31 13 2 2 95 97 Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127 Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120 NC A&T 0 1 13 16 3 1 106 62 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 109 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 35 41 1 3 145 140 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161 Savannah St. 0 1 13 31 0 3 13 160 SC State 0 1 7 17 0 3 13 92

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Thursday’s Games

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 29 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 20 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 72 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 64 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 0 106 34 Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 2 135 152 CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 96 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 105 Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190 Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 3 88 173

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia Wesleyan at St. Francis (PA), 4 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 0 75 43 Jacksonville St. 1 0 48 20 2 1 136 40 E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111 UT Martin 1 0 37 7 1 3 112 153 Austin Peay 0 1 7 37 2 2 109 122 SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123 E. Illinois 0 1 40 41 0 4 111 199 Tennessee Tech 0 1 20 48 0 4 52 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 2 0 69 17 3 0 79 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 91 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 1 3 76 148 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 4 45 127 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 0 4 26 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Brown, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 1 0 19 14 3 0 130 55 Dayton 1 0 42 21 2 2 138 120 Davidson 0 1 21 42 3 1 195 144 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 88 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 60 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 111 146 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 99 Marist 0 1 14 19 0 3 55 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Marist, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 2 0 56 48 4 0 124 82 ETSU 2 0 56 51 3 1 87 117 Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52 W. Carolina 1 0 52 50 3 0 113 86 Mercer 1 1 61 62 2 2 120 131 The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 2 87 88 Samford 0 2 44 57 1 3 136 102 Furman 0 1 27 29 0 3 41 122 VMI 0 3 88 138 0 4 91 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 2 0 71 44 3 1 91 88 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 33 25 2 1 86 76 Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114 Abilene Christian 1 1 59 37 2 2 127 116 Nicholls 1 1 37 27 2 2 80 92 Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127 Stephen F. Austin 1 1 31 52 1 2 37 115 Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 57 1 3 86 122 Sam Houston St. 0 1 7 27 1 2 71 83 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96 Lamar 0 2 72 79 1 3 142 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern 1 0 29 27 2 2 86 154 Prairie View 1 0 62 13 2 3 179 155 Grambling St. 1 0 34 0 1 2 58 83 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 3 104 186 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 2 0 83 35 3 1 161 76 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71 Alabama A&M 0 1 27 29 1 3 91 117 Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179 MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.