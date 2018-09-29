Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
NCAA Football

September 29, 2018 6:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84
NC State 1 0 35 21 4 0 137 61
Boston 1 0 41 34 4 1 216 134
Syracuse 1 1 53 34 4 1 221 107
Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 2 3 182 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53
Temple 1 0 31 17 2 3 147 131
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54
East Carolina 0 1 13 20 1 2 77 67
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 1 0 40 24 2 3 129 144
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122
Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133
Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Thursday, Sep. 20

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Friday’s Games

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
West Virginia 2 0 77 40 4 0 169 71
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 4 0 177 83
Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120
Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94
Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107
TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90
Kansas 0 2 35 74 2 3 144 121
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68
Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78
Indiana 1 1 45 52 4 1 141 106
Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91
Michigan 1 0 56 10 3 1 167 57
Michigan St. 1 0 35 21 3 1 117 88
Rutgers 0 2 20 76 1 4 82 180
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58
Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 2 72 87
Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52
Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69
Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126
Purdue 0 1 27 31 1 3 113 104
Nebraska 0 1 10 56 0 3 57 113

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday, Sep. 22

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 1 0 28 25 2 2 102 129
FIU 1 0 28 20 2 2 136 113
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 81
FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 105
Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 3 104 143
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 1 115 50
North Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 195 63
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 81
UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 71
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 148
Rice 0 1 22 40 1 3 109 156
UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 133

___

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68
Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 4 212 256
Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 95
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 1 174 122
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 23 1 3 69 105
Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 153
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 146
Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 4 120 239
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 1 0 24 16 1 3 56 103
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 147 119
E. Michigan 0 1 28 35 2 2 119 94
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 96
Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 4 80 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Kent St. at Ball St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 42 32 3 1 206 95
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 100
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102
Air Force 0 1 32 42 1 2 97 75
Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 1 0 43 34 4 1 208 153
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 2 163 158
UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 1 0 38 16 4 0 161 71
Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118
Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111
Utah 0 1 7 21 2 1 65 37
Arizona St. 0 1 20 27 2 2 106 75
UCLA 0 1 16 38 0 4 68 151
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 0 116 54
Washington 2 0 48 27 3 1 109 51
California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58
Oregon 0 1 31 38 3 1 186 98
Washington St. 0 1 36 39 3 1 167 82
Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford 38, Oregon 31

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 2 0 107 30 5 0 271 65
LSU 1 0 22 21 4 0 124 59
Auburn 1 1 55 25 3 1 139 50
Texas A&M 1 1 47 62 3 2 180 107
Mississippi St. 0 1 7 27 3 1 157 53
Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147
Arkansas 0 2 20 58 1 4 119 156
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 2 0 84 46 4 0 178 53
Kentucky 2 0 54 23 4 0 137 53
Florida 1 1 63 48 3 1 164 64
South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70
Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107
Tennessee 0 1 21 47 2 2 118 90
Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 2 2 107 76

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 30 28 3 1 150 122
Troy 1 0 35 27 3 1 138 109
Georgia St. 1 0 46 14 2 3 114 168
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 155 61
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 41 31 1 3 115 168
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 118
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 3 106 180
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 3 101 159
Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 2 0 101 43 3 1 183 115
Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96
Montana 1 0 41 34 3 1 142 104
Montana St. 1 0 43 23 3 1 130 115
UC Davis 1 0 44 21 3 1 152 110
North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113
Idaho St. 1 0 25 21 2 1 93 76
N. Arizona 1 1 57 54 2 2 95 104
Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101
Idaho 0 1 21 44 1 2 90 133
Portland St. 0 1 23 43 1 3 119 191
Cal Poly 0 2 34 94 1 3 81 158
S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175
N. Colorado 0 3 66 111 0 5 108 171

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:35 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 92
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 201 60
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 34
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 98
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 3 1 138 117
Elon 1 0 30 9 3 1 120 72
James Madison 1 0 51 0 3 1 154 31
Stony Brook 1 0 36 10 3 1 114 75
Towson 1 0 45 35 2 1 101 96
Maine 1 0 35 7 2 2 85 87
Villanova 0 1 35 45 3 1 134 78
Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133
Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69
Richmond 0 1 10 36 2 2 110 112
William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 2 31 120
New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 0 4 33 120

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison at Richmond, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 1 103 123
Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 158

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 1 0 37 14 3 0 112 28
Princeton 1 0 45 10 3 0 146 26
Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 1 83 54
Yale 1 0 30 24 2 1 93 69
Columbia 0 1 10 45 2 1 74 84
Penn 0 1 14 37 2 1 78 64
Brown 0 1 17 31 1 2 67 82
Cornell 0 1 24 30 1 2 77 81

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday, Sep. 22

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Friday’s Games

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 1 1 44 32 4 1 137 78
Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 2 1 51 37
Florida A&M 1 0 31 13 2 2 95 97
Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127
Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120
NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 109
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 35 41 1 3 145 140
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 161
Savannah St. 0 1 13 31 0 3 13 160
SC State 0 2 23 48 0 4 29 123

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Iowa 1 0 33 0 2 2 114 64
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 29
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 20
South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 135 20
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 90
Indiana St. 0 1 0 33 2 2 111 105
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 87
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 82

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154
Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 1 130 77
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 2 135 152
CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 96
St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 105
Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190
Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 4 135 227

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

West Virginia Wesleyan at St. Francis (PA), 4 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 0 75 43
Jacksonville St. 1 0 48 20 2 1 136 40
E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111
UT Martin 1 0 37 7 1 3 112 153
Austin Peay 0 1 7 37 2 2 109 122
SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123
E. Illinois 0 1 40 41 0 4 111 199
Tennessee Tech 0 1 20 48 0 4 52 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 2 0 69 17 3 0 79 20
Bucknell 1 0 19 16 1 4 64 143
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 126
Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 4 92 167
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138
Lafayette 0 1 0 45 0 4 26 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 1 1 61 77 4 1 235 179
Stetson 1 0 19 14 3 0 130 55
Butler 1 0 24 21 3 1 85 109
Drake 1 0 41 9 2 1 109 69
Dayton 1 1 59 49 2 3 155 148
Marist 1 1 42 36 1 3 83 112
San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 99
Jacksonville 0 1 9 41 1 2 75 100
Morehead St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 132 170
Valparaiso 0 1 35 40 0 4 83 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

Saturday’s Games

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

Stetson at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 2 0 56 48 4 0 124 82
ETSU 2 0 56 51 3 1 87 117
Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169
Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 1 101 52
W. Carolina 1 1 90 94 3 1 151 130
Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160
The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 2 87 88
Samford 0 2 44 57 1 3 136 102
VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 2 0 71 44 3 1 91 88
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 33 25 2 1 86 76
Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114
Abilene Christian 1 1 59 37 2 2 127 116
Nicholls 1 1 37 27 2 2 80 92
Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127
Stephen F. Austin 1 1 31 52 1 2 37 115
Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 57 1 3 86 122
Sam Houston St. 0 1 7 27 1 2 71 83
Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96
Lamar 0 2 72 79 1 3 142 163

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern 1 0 29 27 2 2 86 154
Prairie View 1 0 62 13 2 3 179 155
Grambling St. 1 0 34 0 1 2 58 83
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 3 104 186
Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 2 0 83 35 3 1 161 76
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 71
Alabama A&M 0 1 27 29 1 3 91 117
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179
MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Grambling St., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

