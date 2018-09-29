NCAA Football

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|76
|44
|5
|0
|190
|84
|NC State
|1
|0
|35
|21
|4
|0
|137
|61
|Boston
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|1
|216
|134
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|53
|34
|4
|1
|221
|107
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|68
|102
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|2
|135
|134
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|2
|2
|83
|99
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|47
|10
|4
|1
|221
|84
|Virginia
|1
|1
|48
|38
|3
|2
|151
|102
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|2
|98
|115
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|82
|1
|3
|84
|147
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|2
|3
|182
|139
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Miami 31, FIU 17
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
NC State 37, Marshall 20
|Thursday’s Games
Miami 47, North Carolina 10
|Saturday’s Games
Boston 45, Temple 35
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Clemson 27, Syracuse 23
NC State 35, Virginia 21
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|128
|84
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|3
|0
|150
|53
|Temple
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|3
|147
|131
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|54
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|20
|1
|2
|77
|67
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|3
|101
|218
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|1
|0
|40
|24
|2
|3
|129
|144
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|209
|122
|Memphis
|0
|2
|45
|62
|3
|2
|222
|133
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|96
|115
___
|Thursday, Sep. 20
Temple 31, Tulsa 17
|Friday, Sep. 21
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
SMU 31, Navy 30
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
South Florida 20, East Carolina 13
Houston 70, Texas Southern 14
Memphis 52, South Alabama 35
|Friday’s Games
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
|Saturday’s Games
Boston 45, Temple 35
Pittsburgh at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|77
|40
|4
|0
|169
|71
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|4
|0
|177
|83
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|65
|69
|4
|1
|222
|120
|Baylor
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|1
|145
|94
|Texas
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|125
|85
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|75
|59
|3
|2
|242
|155
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|6
|35
|2
|2
|84
|107
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Kansas
|0
|2
|35
|74
|2
|3
|144
|121
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Texas 31, TCU 16
Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17
Oklahoma 28, Army 21
|Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28
Texas at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|4
|0
|218
|68
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|63
|24
|4
|0
|222
|78
|Indiana
|1
|1
|45
|52
|4
|1
|141
|106
|Maryland
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|135
|91
|Michigan
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|1
|167
|57
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|35
|21
|3
|1
|117
|88
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|20
|76
|1
|4
|82
|180
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|1
|128
|58
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|2
|72
|87
|Iowa
|0
|1
|17
|28
|3
|1
|101
|52
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|13
|42
|3
|1
|108
|69
|Illinois
|0
|1
|24
|63
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|1
|3
|113
|104
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|56
|0
|3
|57
|113
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Penn St. 63, Illinois 24
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Maryland 42, Minnesota 13
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21
Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Indiana 24, Rutgers 17
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|2
|102
|129
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|2
|2
|136
|113
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|81
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|132
|174
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|121
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|105
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|45
|56
|1
|3
|104
|143
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss
|1
|0
|40
|22
|2
|1
|115
|50
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|195
|63
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|81
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|71
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|148
|Rice
|0
|1
|22
|40
|1
|3
|109
|156
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54
|133
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
Miami 31, FIU 17
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
North Texas 47, Liberty 7
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
NC State 37, Marshall 20
Southern Miss 40, Rice 22
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
|Saturday’s Games
Rice at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at UAB, 7 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|126
|77
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|100
|68
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|143
|110
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|212
|256
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|95
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|199
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
North Texas 47, Liberty 7
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Oklahoma 28, Army 21
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
|Saturday’s Games
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|35
|28
|4
|1
|174
|122
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|38
|23
|1
|3
|69
|105
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|67
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|153
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|146
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|23
|38
|1
|4
|120
|239
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|16
|1
|3
|56
|103
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|153
|96
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|147
|119
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|119
|94
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|4
|80
|126
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Kent St. at Ball St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|42
|32
|3
|1
|206
|95
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|71
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|100
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|102
|Air Force
|0
|1
|32
|42
|1
|2
|97
|75
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|4
|110
|198
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|4
|1
|208
|153
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|86
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|48
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|163
|158
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|111
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|110
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
Utah St. 42, Air Force 32
San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20
|Sunday, Sep. 23
Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21
|Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Liberty at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|1
|0
|38
|16
|4
|0
|161
|71
|Arizona
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|138
|118
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|42
|53
|2
|2
|99
|111
|Utah
|0
|1
|7
|21
|2
|1
|65
|37
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|2
|106
|75
|UCLA
|0
|1
|16
|38
|0
|4
|68
|151
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|2
|0
|55
|34
|4
|0
|116
|54
|Washington
|2
|0
|48
|27
|3
|1
|109
|51
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|58
|Oregon
|0
|1
|31
|38
|3
|1
|186
|98
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|36
|39
|3
|1
|167
|82
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|1
|3
|128
|174
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14
Stanford 38, Oregon 31
Washington 27, Arizona St. 20
|Friday’s Games
Colorado 38, UCLA 16
|Saturday’s Games
Utah at Washington St., 6 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|107
|30
|5
|0
|271
|65
|LSU
|1
|0
|22
|21
|4
|0
|124
|59
|Auburn
|1
|1
|55
|25
|3
|1
|139
|50
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|62
|3
|2
|180
|107
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|7
|27
|3
|1
|157
|53
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|7
|62
|3
|1
|168
|147
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|20
|58
|1
|4
|119
|156
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|84
|46
|4
|0
|178
|53
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|54
|23
|4
|0
|137
|53
|Florida
|1
|1
|63
|48
|3
|1
|164
|64
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|1
|103
|70
|Missouri
|0
|1
|29
|43
|3
|1
|160
|107
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|47
|2
|2
|118
|90
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|2
|107
|76
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7
Florida 47, Tennessee 21
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
Auburn 34, Arkansas 3
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|28
|3
|1
|150
|122
|Troy
|1
|0
|35
|27
|3
|1
|138
|109
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|46
|14
|2
|3
|114
|168
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|155
|61
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|31
|1
|3
|115
|168
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|118
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|41
|81
|2
|3
|106
|180
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|28
|30
|1
|3
|101
|159
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|3
|95
|121
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27
Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Memphis 52, South Alabama 35
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|101
|43
|3
|1
|183
|115
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|69
|45
|3
|1
|106
|96
|Montana
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|142
|104
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|43
|23
|3
|1
|130
|115
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|44
|21
|3
|1
|152
|110
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|59
|38
|3
|2
|121
|113
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|25
|21
|2
|1
|93
|76
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|57
|54
|2
|2
|95
|104
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|62
|66
|2
|2
|131
|101
|Idaho
|0
|1
|21
|44
|1
|2
|90
|133
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|23
|43
|1
|3
|119
|191
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|34
|94
|1
|3
|81
|158
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|23
|31
|0
|4
|109
|175
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|66
|111
|0
|5
|108
|171
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21
Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23
N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23
UC Davis 44, Idaho 21
Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28
|Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13
E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 4:35 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|125
|92
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|201
|60
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|160
|197
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|34
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|98
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|162
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Campbell 42, Shaw 0
Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10
|Thursday’s Games
Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|3
|1
|138
|117
|Elon
|1
|0
|30
|9
|3
|1
|120
|72
|James Madison
|1
|0
|51
|0
|3
|1
|154
|31
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|36
|10
|3
|1
|114
|75
|Towson
|1
|0
|45
|35
|2
|1
|101
|96
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|2
|2
|85
|87
|Villanova
|0
|1
|35
|45
|3
|1
|134
|78
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|2
|2
|98
|133
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|2
|2
|93
|69
|Richmond
|0
|1
|10
|36
|2
|2
|110
|112
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|0
|51
|1
|2
|31
|120
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|16
|65
|0
|4
|33
|120
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
James Madison 51, William & Mary 0
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28
|Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 35, Maine 14
Elon 30, New Hampshire 9
James Madison at Richmond, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.
Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|103
|123
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|158
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
North Alabama at Campbell, 6 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|37
|14
|3
|0
|112
|28
|Princeton
|1
|0
|45
|10
|3
|0
|146
|26
|Harvard
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|1
|83
|54
|Yale
|1
|0
|30
|24
|2
|1
|93
|69
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|1
|74
|84
|Penn
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|1
|78
|64
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|2
|67
|82
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|2
|77
|81
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Harvard 31, Brown 17
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Yale 30, Cornell 24
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
|Friday’s Games
Princeton 45, Columbia 10
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 35, Maine 14
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Dartmouth 37, Penn 14
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|44
|32
|4
|1
|137
|78
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|2
|1
|51
|37
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|2
|95
|97
|Howard
|1
|0
|41
|35
|1
|2
|87
|127
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|3
|60
|120
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|109
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|35
|41
|1
|3
|145
|140
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|161
|Savannah St.
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|3
|13
|160
|SC State
|0
|2
|23
|48
|0
|4
|29
|123
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7
Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13
Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13
|Thursday’s Games
NC A&T 31, SC State 16
|Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Savannah St., 6 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|33
|0
|2
|2
|114
|64
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|29
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|125
|20
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|135
|20
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|90
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|33
|2
|2
|111
|105
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|82
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|134
|134
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|87
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|82
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
|Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|49
|46
|3
|1
|148
|154
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|41
|14
|3
|1
|130
|77
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|135
|152
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|96
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|119
|105
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|46
|49
|1
|3
|103
|190
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|4
|135
|227
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46
Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14
Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28
|Sunday, Sep. 23
Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
West Virginia Wesleyan at St. Francis (PA), 4 p.m.
CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|2
|0
|75
|43
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|48
|20
|2
|1
|136
|40
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|23
|14
|2
|2
|123
|111
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|37
|7
|1
|3
|112
|153
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|7
|37
|2
|2
|109
|122
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|23
|2
|2
|123
|136
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|40
|41
|0
|4
|111
|199
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|20
|48
|0
|4
|52
|204
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40
E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14
Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20
|Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|69
|17
|3
|0
|79
|20
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|19
|16
|1
|4
|64
|143
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|131
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|69
|126
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|33
|43
|1
|4
|92
|167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|138
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|4
|26
|141
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Colgate 45, Lafayette 0
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
|Saturday’s Games
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16
Colgate at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
CCSU at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|1
|61
|77
|4
|1
|235
|179
|Stetson
|1
|0
|19
|14
|3
|0
|130
|55
|Butler
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|85
|109
|Drake
|1
|0
|41
|9
|2
|1
|109
|69
|Dayton
|1
|1
|59
|49
|2
|3
|155
|148
|Marist
|1
|1
|42
|36
|1
|3
|83
|112
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|99
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|9
|41
|1
|2
|75
|100
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|132
|170
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|35
|40
|0
|4
|83
|139
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Stetson 19, Marist 14
Dayton 42, Davidson 21
Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20
|Saturday’s Games
Drake 41, Jacksonville 9
Butler 24, Morehead St. 21
Marist 28, Dayton 17
Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35
Stetson at San Diego, 5 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|56
|48
|4
|0
|124
|82
|ETSU
|2
|0
|56
|51
|3
|1
|87
|117
|Mercer
|2
|1
|109
|100
|3
|2
|168
|169
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|2
|1
|101
|52
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|90
|94
|3
|1
|151
|130
|Furman
|1
|1
|71
|67
|1
|3
|85
|160
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|87
|88
|1
|2
|87
|88
|Samford
|0
|2
|44
|57
|1
|3
|136
|102
|VMI
|0
|4
|126
|186
|0
|5
|129
|252
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Carolina 52, VMI 50
The Citadel 38, Mercer 31
Chattanooga 27, Samford 20
ETSU 29, Furman 27
|Saturday’s Games
Mercer 48, VMI 38
Furman 44, W. Carolina 38
The Citadel at Towson, 4 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|2
|0
|71
|44
|3
|1
|91
|88
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|33
|25
|2
|1
|86
|76
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|49
|48
|2
|1
|90
|114
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|59
|37
|2
|2
|127
|116
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|37
|27
|2
|2
|80
|92
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|2
|77
|127
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|31
|52
|1
|2
|37
|115
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1
|1
|55
|57
|1
|3
|86
|122
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|7
|27
|1
|2
|71
|83
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|47
|89
|1
|2
|96
|96
|Lamar
|0
|2
|72
|79
|1
|3
|142
|163
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24
Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21
|Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Nicholls, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern
|1
|0
|29
|27
|2
|2
|86
|154
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|62
|13
|2
|3
|179
|155
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|34
|0
|1
|2
|58
|83
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|13
|62
|1
|3
|104
|186
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|15
|27
|1
|3
|75
|149
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|83
|35
|3
|1
|161
|76
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|71
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|27
|29
|1
|3
|91
|117
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|0
|34
|1
|3
|48
|179
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|56
|0
|3
|27
|162
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27
Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0
Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13
Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20
Houston 70, Texas Southern 14
|Saturday’s Games
Prairie View at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.