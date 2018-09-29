NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 49 7 5 0 193 61 South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84 UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 3 116 114 East Carolina 0 1 13 20 2 2 114 102 UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 1 0 40 24 2 3 129 144 SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84 Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133

Friday’s Games

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, Noon

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84 NC State 1 0 35 21 4 0 137 61 Boston College 1 0 41 34 4 1 216 134 Syracuse 1 1 53 34 4 1 221 107 Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158 Louisville 0 2 27 55 2 3 92 130 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 3 112 160 North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 2 3 182 139

Thursday’s Games

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Boston College 45, Temple 35

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Florida St. at Miami, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, TBA

Clemson at Wake Forest, TBA

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 12:20 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 2 0 103 60 5 0 243 116 West Virginia 2 0 77 40 4 0 169 71 Texas 2 0 50 30 4 1 144 99 Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120 Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160 Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63 Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126 Kansas 0 2 35 74 2 3 144 121

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

Kansas at West Virginia, Noon

Kansas St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.<

