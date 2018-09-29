Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Football

September 29, 2018 9:54 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 49 7 5 0 193 61
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67
Temple 0 0 0 0 1 3 116 114
East Carolina 0 1 13 20 2 2 114 102
UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 1 0 40 24 2 3 129 144
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84
Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, Noon

South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84
NC State 1 0 35 21 4 0 137 61
Boston College 1 0 41 34 4 1 216 134
Syracuse 1 1 53 34 4 1 221 107
Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158
Louisville 0 2 27 55 2 3 92 130
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 3 112 160
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 2 3 182 139

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Boston College 45, Temple 35

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Florida St. at Miami, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, TBA

Clemson at Wake Forest, TBA

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 12:20 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 2 0 103 60 5 0 243 116
West Virginia 2 0 77 40 4 0 169 71
Texas 2 0 50 30 4 1 144 99
Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120
Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63
Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126
Kansas 0 2 35 74 2 3 144 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

Kansas at West Virginia, Noon

Kansas St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.<

