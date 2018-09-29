NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|49
|7
|5
|0
|193
|61
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|128
|84
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|4
|0
|195
|67
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|116
|114
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|20
|2
|2
|114
|102
|UConn
|0
|2
|24
|105
|1
|4
|108
|267
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|1
|0
|40
|24
|2
|3
|129
|144
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|209
|122
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|Memphis
|0
|2
|45
|62
|3
|2
|222
|133
___
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
Boston College 45, Temple 35
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
Cincinnati 49, UConn 7
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Cincinnati, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, Noon
South Florida at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.
UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|76
|44
|5
|0
|190
|84
|NC State
|1
|0
|35
|21
|4
|0
|137
|61
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|1
|216
|134
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|53
|34
|4
|1
|221
|107
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|38
|78
|3
|2
|111
|123
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|2
|191
|158
|Louisville
|0
|2
|27
|55
|2
|3
|92
|130
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|47
|10
|4
|1
|221
|84
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|Virginia
|1
|1
|48
|38
|3
|2
|151
|102
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|3
|112
|160
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|82
|1
|3
|84
|147
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|2
|3
|182
|139
___
Miami 47, North Carolina 10
Clemson 27, Syracuse 23
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Boston College 45, Temple 35
NC State 35, Virginia 21
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
Florida St. 28, Louisville 24
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, TBA
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, TBA
Clemson at Wake Forest, TBA
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 12:20 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|103
|60
|5
|0
|243
|116
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|77
|40
|4
|0
|169
|71
|Texas
|2
|0
|50
|30
|4
|1
|144
|99
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|65
|69
|4
|1
|222
|120
|Baylor
|1
|1
|59
|73
|3
|2
|178
|160
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|75
|59
|3
|2
|242
|155
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|20
|54
|2
|3
|98
|126
|Kansas
|0
|2
|35
|74
|2
|3
|144
|121
___
Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33
Texas 19, Kansas St. 14
Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon
Kansas at West Virginia, Noon
Kansas St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.<
