NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84 NC State 1 0 35 21 4 0 137 61 Boston 1 0 41 34 4 1 216 134 Syracuse 1 1 53 34 4 1 221 107 Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158 Louisville 0 2 27 55 2 3 92 130 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84 Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 3 112 160 North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 2 3 182 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Advertisement

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 49 7 5 0 193 61 South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84 UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67 Temple 1 0 31 17 2 3 147 131 East Carolina 0 1 13 20 2 2 114 102 UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 1 0 40 24 2 3 129 144 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122 Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133 Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Thursday, Sep. 20

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Friday’s Games

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 2 0 103 60 5 0 243 116 West Virginia 2 0 77 40 4 0 169 71 Texas 2 0 50 30 4 1 144 99 Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120 Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160 Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Kansas 0 2 35 74 2 3 144 121 Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 2 0 76 27 4 1 187 74 Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68 Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78 Indiana 1 1 45 52 4 1 141 106 Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91 Michigan St. 1 0 35 21 3 1 117 88 Rutgers 0 2 20 76 1 4 82 180 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58 Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132 Northwestern 1 1 48 47 1 3 89 107 Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52 Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69 Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126 Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday, Sep. 22

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FIU 1 0 28 20 2 2 136 113 Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 81 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 174 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 121 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 105 Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 4 139 180 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78 Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 1 115 50 North Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 195 63 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 81 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 148 Rice 0 1 22 40 1 4 133 212 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 133

___

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 126 77 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68 Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110 Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 4 212 256 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 1 174 122 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 77 63 1 4 108 145 Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 153 Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 4 120 239 Kent St. 0 1 24 52 1 4 129 198 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 2 0 50 39 2 3 82 126 W. Michigan 1 0 40 39 3 2 187 158 Ball St. 1 0 52 24 2 3 140 120 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96 E. Michigan 0 2 51 61 2 3 142 120 Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 4 80 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 42 32 3 1 206 95 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 71 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 152 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 102 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198 Air Force 0 2 57 70 1 3 122 103 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 4 1 208 153 Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 1 0 38 16 4 0 161 71 Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118 Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111 Arizona St. 0 1 20 27 2 2 106 75 Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65 UCLA 0 1 16 38 0 4 68 151 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 0 116 54 Washington 2 0 48 27 3 1 109 51 Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58 Oregon 0 1 31 38 3 1 186 98 Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford 38, Oregon 31

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 107 30 5 0 271 65 LSU 1 0 22 21 4 0 124 59 Auburn 1 1 55 25 3 1 139 50 Texas A&M 1 1 47 62 3 2 180 107 Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147 Mississippi St. 0 2 13 40 3 2 163 66 Arkansas 0 2 20 58 1 4 119 156 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65 Kentucky 2 0 54 23 4 0 137 53 Florida 2 1 76 54 4 1 177 70 South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70 Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107 Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103 Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 2 0 80 48 4 1 183 130 Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68 Georgia Southern 1 0 28 21 3 1 106 78 Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167 Georgia St. 1 0 46 14 2 3 114 168 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 1 1 48 83 1 4 122 220 Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 3 106 180 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 3 101 159 Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 3 0 135 60 4 1 217 132 Idaho St. 2 0 81 63 3 1 149 118 Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96 Montana 1 0 41 34 3 1 142 104 UC Davis 1 0 44 21 3 1 152 110 Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149 North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113 Idaho 1 1 41 51 2 2 110 140 Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101 N. Arizona 1 2 99 110 2 3 137 160 Cal Poly 0 2 34 94 1 3 81 158 Portland St. 0 2 30 63 1 4 126 211 S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175 N. Colorado 0 3 66 111 0 5 108 171

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 4 1 155 99 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 225 70 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 34 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 98 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 89 207

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 114 10 4 1 217 41 Stony Brook 2 0 65 37 4 1 143 102 Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 3 1 138 117 Elon 1 0 30 9 3 1 120 72 Towson 1 0 45 35 3 1 145 123 Maine 1 0 35 7 2 2 85 87 Villanova 0 2 62 74 3 2 161 107 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133 Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69 Richmond 0 2 20 99 2 3 120 175 William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 3 31 143 New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 0 4 33 120

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 2 110 153 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 158

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 1 0 37 14 3 0 112 28 Princeton 1 0 45 10 3 0 146 26 Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 1 83 54 Yale 1 0 30 24 2 1 93 69 Columbia 0 1 10 45 2 1 74 84 Penn 0 1 14 37 2 1 78 64 Brown 0 1 17 31 1 2 67 82 Cornell 0 1 24 30 1 2 77 81

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday, Sep. 22

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Friday’s Games

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 2 0 71 35 3 1 105 65 Florida A&M 2 0 86 27 3 2 150 111 NC A&T 1 1 44 32 4 1 137 78 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 2 3 180 160 Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127 Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120 NC Central 0 1 14 55 1 3 102 164 Delaware St. 0 1 28 54 0 4 52 215 Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 0 4 33 195 SC State 0 2 23 48 0 4 29 123

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 21 17 4 0 146 37 Missouri St. 1 0 24 21 3 1 133 111 N. Iowa 1 0 33 0 2 2 114 64 W. Illinois 1 0 45 38 2 2 113 125 Illinois St. 0 1 21 24 3 1 150 53 South Dakota St. 0 1 17 21 2 1 152 41 Indiana St. 0 1 0 33 2 2 111 105 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 82 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 134 134 Youngstown St. 0 1 38 45 1 3 118 127

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154 Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 1 130 77 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 2 135 152 CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 3 133 127 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108 Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190 Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 4 135 227

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 2 0 96 52 3 1 184 72 Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74 E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111 UT Martin 1 0 37 7 1 3 112 153 SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136 Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123 E. Illinois 0 1 40 41 0 4 111 199 Tennessee Tech 0 1 20 48 0 4 52 204

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 2 0 69 17 4 0 102 20 Bucknell 1 0 19 16 1 4 64 143 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 126 Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165 Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 4 92 167 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 1 1 61 77 4 1 235 179 Butler 1 0 24 21 3 1 85 109 Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104 Drake 1 0 41 9 2 1 109 69 San Diego 1 0 49 10 2 2 122 109 Dayton 1 1 59 49 2 3 155 148 Marist 1 1 42 36 1 3 83 112 Jacksonville 0 1 9 41 1 2 75 100 Morehead St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 132 170 Valparaiso 0 1 35 40 0 4 83 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

Saturday’s Games

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 2 0 56 48 4 0 124 82 ETSU 2 0 56 51 3 1 87 117 Wofford 2 0 87 35 3 1 146 66 Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169 W. Carolina 1 1 90 94 3 1 151 130 Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160 The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132 Samford 0 2 44 57 1 4 146 126 VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 3 0 88 54 4 1 108 98 Nicholls 2 1 87 54 3 2 130 119 Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114 Abilene Christian 1 1 59 37 2 2 127 116 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 64 59 2 2 117 110 Sam Houston St. 1 1 41 58 2 2 105 114 Incarnate Word 1 0 31 7 1 2 77 127 Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 57 1 3 86 122 Stephen F. Austin 1 2 41 69 1 3 47 132 Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 2 96 96 Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171 Southern 1 0 29 27 2 2 86 154 Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 1 3 74 105 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 3 104 186 Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 2 0 83 35 3 1 161 76 Alabama A&M 1 1 48 45 2 3 112 133 Jackson St. 0 1 16 21 1 2 41 92 Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179 MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.