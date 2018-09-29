NCAA Football

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|76
|44
|5
|0
|190
|84
|NC State
|1
|0
|35
|21
|4
|0
|137
|61
|Boston
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|1
|216
|134
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|53
|34
|4
|1
|221
|107
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|38
|78
|3
|2
|111
|123
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|2
|191
|158
|Louisville
|0
|2
|27
|55
|2
|3
|92
|130
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|47
|10
|4
|1
|221
|84
|Virginia
|1
|1
|48
|38
|3
|2
|151
|102
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|3
|112
|160
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|82
|1
|3
|84
|147
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|2
|3
|182
|139
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Miami 31, FIU 17
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
NC State 37, Marshall 20
|Thursday’s Games
Miami 47, North Carolina 10
|Saturday’s Games
Boston 45, Temple 35
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Clemson 27, Syracuse 23
NC State 35, Virginia 21
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
Florida St. 28, Louisville 24
Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|49
|7
|5
|0
|193
|61
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|128
|84
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|4
|0
|195
|67
|Temple
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|3
|147
|131
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|20
|2
|2
|114
|102
|UConn
|0
|2
|24
|105
|1
|4
|108
|267
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|1
|0
|40
|24
|2
|3
|129
|144
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|209
|122
|Memphis
|0
|2
|45
|62
|3
|2
|222
|133
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|96
|115
___
|Thursday, Sep. 20
Temple 31, Tulsa 17
|Friday, Sep. 21
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
SMU 31, Navy 30
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
South Florida 20, East Carolina 13
Houston 70, Texas Southern 14
Memphis 52, South Alabama 35
|Friday’s Games
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
|Saturday’s Games
Boston 45, Temple 35
UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Cincinnati 49, UConn 7
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|103
|60
|5
|0
|243
|116
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|77
|40
|4
|0
|169
|71
|Texas
|2
|0
|50
|30
|4
|1
|144
|99
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|65
|69
|4
|1
|222
|120
|Baylor
|1
|1
|59
|73
|3
|2
|178
|160
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|75
|59
|3
|2
|242
|155
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Kansas
|0
|2
|35
|74
|2
|3
|144
|121
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|20
|54
|2
|3
|98
|126
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Texas 31, TCU 16
Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17
Oklahoma 28, Army 21
|Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28
Texas 19, Kansas St. 14
Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33
Iowa St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|76
|27
|4
|1
|187
|74
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|3
|4
|0
|218
|68
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|63
|24
|4
|0
|222
|78
|Indiana
|1
|1
|45
|52
|4
|1
|141
|106
|Maryland
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|135
|91
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|35
|21
|3
|1
|117
|88
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|20
|76
|1
|4
|82
|180
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|1
|128
|58
|Purdue
|1
|1
|69
|59
|2
|3
|155
|132
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|48
|47
|1
|3
|89
|107
|Iowa
|0
|1
|17
|28
|3
|1
|101
|52
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|13
|42
|3
|1
|108
|69
|Illinois
|0
|1
|24
|63
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|38
|98
|0
|4
|85
|155
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Penn St. 63, Illinois 24
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Maryland 42, Minnesota 13
Purdue 30, Boston 13
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21
Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Indiana 24, Rutgers 17
Purdue 42, Nebraska 28
Michigan 20, Northwestern 17
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FIU
|1
|0
|28
|20
|2
|2
|136
|113
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|35
|53
|2
|3
|109
|157
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|81
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|132
|174
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|121
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|105
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|45
|56
|1
|4
|139
|180
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|1
|135
|78
|Southern Miss
|1
|0
|40
|22
|2
|1
|115
|50
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|195
|63
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|81
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|148
|Rice
|0
|1
|22
|40
|1
|4
|133
|212
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54
|133
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
UCF 56, FAU 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
Miami 31, FIU 17
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
North Texas 47, Liberty 7
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
NC State 37, Marshall 20
Southern Miss 40, Rice 22
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
|Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 56, Rice 24
East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35
Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 7 p.m.
UAB 28, Charlotte 7
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|126
|77
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|100
|68
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|143
|110
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|138
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|212
|256
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|199
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
North Texas 47, Liberty 7
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Oklahoma 28, Army 21
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
|Saturday’s Games
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Liberty 52, New Mexico 43
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|35
|28
|4
|1
|174
|122
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|77
|63
|1
|4
|108
|145
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|67
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|153
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|23
|38
|1
|4
|120
|239
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|24
|52
|1
|4
|129
|198
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|50
|39
|2
|3
|82
|126
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|40
|39
|3
|2
|187
|158
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|52
|24
|2
|3
|140
|120
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|153
|96
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|51
|61
|2
|3
|142
|120
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|4
|80
|126
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Ohio 58, UMass 42
Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24
W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39
N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|42
|32
|3
|1
|206
|95
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|71
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|161
|152
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|102
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|1
|4
|110
|198
|Air Force
|0
|2
|57
|70
|1
|3
|122
|103
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|4
|1
|208
|153
|Nevada
|1
|0
|28
|25
|3
|2
|191
|183
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|86
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|48
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|111
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|110
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
Utah St. 42, Air Force 32
San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20
|Sunday, Sep. 23
Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21
|Saturday’s Games
Nevada 28, Air Force 25
Liberty 52, New Mexico 43
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|1
|0
|38
|16
|4
|0
|161
|71
|Arizona
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|138
|118
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|42
|53
|2
|2
|99
|111
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|2
|106
|75
|Utah
|0
|2
|31
|49
|2
|2
|89
|65
|UCLA
|0
|1
|16
|38
|0
|4
|68
|151
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|2
|0
|55
|34
|4
|0
|116
|54
|Washington
|2
|0
|48
|27
|3
|1
|109
|51
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|64
|63
|4
|1
|195
|106
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|58
|Oregon
|0
|1
|31
|38
|3
|1
|186
|98
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|1
|3
|128
|174
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14
Stanford 38, Oregon 31
Washington 27, Arizona St. 20
|Friday’s Games
Colorado 38, UCLA 16
|Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 28, Utah 24
Stanford at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|107
|30
|5
|0
|271
|65
|LSU
|1
|0
|22
|21
|4
|0
|124
|59
|Auburn
|1
|1
|55
|25
|3
|1
|139
|50
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|47
|62
|3
|2
|180
|107
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|7
|62
|3
|1
|168
|147
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|3
|2
|163
|66
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|20
|58
|1
|4
|119
|156
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|122
|58
|5
|0
|216
|65
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|54
|23
|4
|0
|137
|53
|Florida
|2
|1
|76
|54
|4
|1
|177
|70
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|1
|103
|70
|Missouri
|0
|1
|29
|43
|3
|1
|160
|107
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|2
|138
|103
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|33
|85
|2
|3
|130
|128
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7
Florida 47, Tennessee 21
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
Auburn 34, Arkansas 3
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17
Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Southern Miss at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27
Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|2
|0
|80
|48
|4
|1
|183
|130
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|52
|7
|3
|1
|207
|68
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|28
|21
|3
|1
|106
|78
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|51
|73
|3
|2
|171
|167
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|46
|14
|2
|3
|114
|168
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|48
|83
|1
|4
|122
|220
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|28
|3
|2
|132
|146
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|41
|81
|2
|3
|106
|180
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|28
|30
|1
|3
|101
|159
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|3
|95
|121
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27
Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Memphis 52, South Alabama 35
|Saturday’s Games
Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21
Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7
Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|135
|60
|4
|1
|217
|132
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|81
|63
|3
|1
|149
|118
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|69
|45
|3
|1
|106
|96
|Montana
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|142
|104
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|44
|21
|3
|1
|152
|110
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|60
|57
|3
|2
|147
|149
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|59
|38
|3
|2
|121
|113
|Idaho
|1
|1
|41
|51
|2
|2
|110
|140
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|62
|66
|2
|2
|131
|101
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|99
|110
|2
|3
|137
|160
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|34
|94
|1
|3
|81
|158
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|30
|63
|1
|4
|126
|211
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|23
|31
|0
|4
|109
|175
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|66
|111
|0
|5
|108
|171
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21
Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23
N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23
UC Davis 44, Idaho 21
Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28
|Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13
E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17
Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42
Idaho 20, Portland St. 7
Montana at Cal Poly, 7:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|155
|99
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|225
|70
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|160
|197
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|34
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|98
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|89
|207
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Campbell 42, Shaw 0
Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10
|Thursday’s Games
Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
Campbell 30, North Alabama 7
Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|114
|10
|4
|1
|217
|41
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|65
|37
|4
|1
|143
|102
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|66
|45
|3
|1
|138
|117
|Elon
|1
|0
|30
|9
|3
|1
|120
|72
|Towson
|1
|0
|45
|35
|3
|1
|145
|123
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|2
|2
|85
|87
|Villanova
|0
|2
|62
|74
|3
|2
|161
|107
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|26
|45
|2
|2
|98
|133
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|2
|2
|93
|69
|Richmond
|0
|2
|20
|99
|2
|3
|120
|175
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|0
|51
|1
|3
|31
|143
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|16
|65
|0
|4
|33
|120
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
James Madison 51, William & Mary 0
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28
|Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 35, Maine 14
Elon 30, New Hampshire 9
James Madison 63, Richmond 10
Towson 44, The Citadel 27
Colgate 23, William & Mary 0
Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|110
|153
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|158
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14
Campbell 30, North Alabama 7
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|37
|14
|3
|0
|112
|28
|Princeton
|1
|0
|45
|10
|3
|0
|146
|26
|Harvard
|1
|0
|31
|17
|2
|1
|83
|54
|Yale
|1
|0
|30
|24
|2
|1
|93
|69
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|1
|74
|84
|Penn
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|1
|78
|64
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|2
|67
|82
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|2
|77
|81
___
|Friday, Sep. 21
Harvard 31, Brown 17
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Yale 30, Cornell 24
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
|Friday’s Games
Princeton 45, Columbia 10
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
|Saturday’s Games
Yale 35, Maine 14
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Dartmouth 37, Penn 14
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|71
|35
|3
|1
|105
|65
|Florida A&M
|2
|0
|86
|27
|3
|2
|150
|111
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|44
|32
|4
|1
|137
|78
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|70
|61
|2
|3
|180
|160
|Howard
|1
|0
|41
|35
|1
|2
|87
|127
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|16
|13
|1
|3
|60
|120
|NC Central
|0
|1
|14
|55
|1
|3
|102
|164
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|28
|54
|0
|4
|52
|215
|Savannah St.
|0
|2
|33
|66
|0
|4
|33
|195
|SC State
|0
|2
|23
|48
|0
|4
|29
|123
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35
Duke 55, NC Central 13
Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7
Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13
Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13
|Thursday’s Games
NC A&T 31, SC State 16
|Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28
Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14
Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|21
|17
|4
|0
|146
|37
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|133
|111
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|33
|0
|2
|2
|114
|64
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|45
|38
|2
|2
|113
|125
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|3
|1
|150
|53
|South Dakota St.
|0
|1
|17
|21
|2
|1
|152
|41
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|33
|2
|2
|111
|105
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|82
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|134
|134
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|38
|45
|1
|3
|118
|127
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
|Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21
N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17
W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|49
|46
|3
|1
|148
|154
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|41
|14
|3
|1
|130
|77
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|135
|152
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|133
|127
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|178
|108
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|46
|49
|1
|3
|103
|190
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|4
|135
|227
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46
Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14
Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28
|Sunday, Sep. 23
Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3
Lafayette 31, CCSU 24
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|96
|52
|3
|1
|184
|72
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|2
|1
|102
|74
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|23
|14
|2
|2
|123
|111
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|37
|7
|1
|3
|112
|153
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|23
|2
|2
|123
|136
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|39
|85
|2
|3
|141
|170
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|40
|41
|0
|4
|111
|199
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|20
|48
|0
|4
|52
|204
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40
E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14
Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32
Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27
UT Martin at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|69
|17
|4
|0
|102
|20
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|19
|16
|1
|4
|64
|143
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|131
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|69
|126
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|0
|45
|1
|4
|57
|165
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|33
|43
|1
|4
|92
|167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|138
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Colgate 45, Lafayette 0
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
|Saturday’s Games
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16
Colgate 23, William & Mary 0
Lafayette 31, CCSU 24
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|1
|61
|77
|4
|1
|235
|179
|Butler
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|85
|109
|Stetson
|1
|1
|29
|63
|3
|1
|140
|104
|Drake
|1
|0
|41
|9
|2
|1
|109
|69
|San Diego
|1
|0
|49
|10
|2
|2
|122
|109
|Dayton
|1
|1
|59
|49
|2
|3
|155
|148
|Marist
|1
|1
|42
|36
|1
|3
|83
|112
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|9
|41
|1
|2
|75
|100
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|132
|170
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|35
|40
|0
|4
|83
|139
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Stetson 19, Marist 14
Dayton 42, Davidson 21
Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20
|Saturday’s Games
Drake 41, Jacksonville 9
Butler 24, Morehead St. 21
Marist 28, Dayton 17
Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35
San Diego 49, Stetson 10
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|56
|48
|4
|0
|124
|82
|ETSU
|2
|0
|56
|51
|3
|1
|87
|117
|Wofford
|2
|0
|87
|35
|3
|1
|146
|66
|Mercer
|2
|1
|109
|100
|3
|2
|168
|169
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|90
|94
|3
|1
|151
|130
|Furman
|1
|1
|71
|67
|1
|3
|85
|160
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|87
|88
|1
|3
|114
|132
|Samford
|0
|2
|44
|57
|1
|4
|146
|126
|VMI
|0
|4
|126
|186
|0
|5
|129
|252
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
W. Carolina 52, VMI 50
The Citadel 38, Mercer 31
Chattanooga 27, Samford 20
ETSU 29, Furman 27
|Saturday’s Games
Mercer 48, VMI 38
Furman 44, W. Carolina 38
Towson 44, The Citadel 27
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|3
|0
|88
|54
|4
|1
|108
|98
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|87
|54
|3
|2
|130
|119
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|49
|48
|2
|1
|90
|114
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|59
|37
|2
|2
|127
|116
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|64
|59
|2
|2
|117
|110
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|1
|41
|58
|2
|2
|105
|114
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|2
|77
|127
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1
|1
|55
|57
|1
|3
|86
|122
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|41
|69
|1
|3
|47
|132
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|47
|89
|1
|2
|96
|96
|Lamar
|0
|3
|99
|129
|1
|4
|169
|213
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24
Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21
|Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 50, Lamar 27
Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31
Houston Baptist at SMU, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10
Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|84
|29
|3
|3
|201
|171
|Southern
|1
|0
|29
|27
|2
|2
|86
|154
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|50
|22
|1
|3
|74
|105
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|13
|62
|1
|3
|104
|186
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|15
|27
|1
|3
|75
|149
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|83
|35
|3
|1
|161
|76
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|48
|45
|2
|3
|112
|133
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|16
|21
|1
|2
|41
|92
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|0
|34
|1
|3
|48
|179
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|56
|0
|3
|27
|162
___
|Saturday, Sep. 22
Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27
Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0
Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13
Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20
Houston 70, Texas Southern 14
|Saturday’s Games
Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16
Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16
Alcorn St. at Southern, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
