NCAA Football

September 29, 2018 11:01 pm
 
8 min read
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 76 44 5 0 190 84
NC State 1 0 35 21 4 0 137 61
Boston 1 0 41 34 4 1 216 134
Syracuse 1 1 53 34 4 1 221 107
Florida St. 1 2 38 78 3 2 111 123
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 3 2 191 158
Louisville 0 2 27 55 2 3 92 130
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 2 0 55 17 3 1 152 83
Miami 1 0 47 10 4 1 221 84
Virginia 1 1 48 38 3 2 151 102
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 3 112 160
North Carolina 1 1 48 82 1 3 84 147
Duke 0 1 14 31 4 1 164 92
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 2 3 182 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Miami 31, FIU 17

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Thursday’s Games

Miami 47, North Carolina 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

NC State 35, Virginia 21

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 49 7 5 0 193 61
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 4 0 195 67
Temple 1 0 31 17 2 3 147 131
East Carolina 0 1 13 20 2 2 114 102
UConn 0 2 24 105 1 4 108 267
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 1 0 31 30 2 3 149 190
Tulane 1 0 40 24 2 3 129 144
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122
Memphis 0 2 45 62 3 2 222 133
Tulsa 0 1 17 31 1 3 96 115

___

Thursday, Sep. 20

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

SMU 31, Navy 30

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Friday’s Games

Tulane 40, Memphis 24

Saturday’s Games

Boston 45, Temple 35

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 2 0 103 60 5 0 243 116
West Virginia 2 0 77 40 4 0 169 71
Texas 2 0 50 30 4 1 144 99
Oklahoma St. 1 1 65 69 4 1 222 120
Baylor 1 1 59 73 3 2 178 160
TCU 1 1 33 45 3 2 158 104
Texas Tech 1 1 75 59 3 2 242 155
Kansas 0 2 35 74 2 3 144 121
Kansas St. 0 2 20 54 2 3 98 126
Iowa St. 0 2 41 54 1 3 70 80

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 2 0 76 27 4 1 187 74
Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 4 0 218 68
Penn St. 1 0 63 24 4 0 222 78
Indiana 1 1 45 52 4 1 141 106
Maryland 1 0 42 13 3 1 135 91
Michigan St. 1 0 35 21 3 1 117 88
Rutgers 0 2 20 76 1 4 82 180
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 28 17 3 1 128 58
Purdue 1 1 69 59 2 3 155 132
Northwestern 1 1 48 47 1 3 89 107
Iowa 0 1 17 28 3 1 101 52
Minnesota 0 1 13 42 3 1 108 69
Illinois 0 1 24 63 2 2 108 126
Nebraska 0 2 38 98 0 4 85 155

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

Saturday, Sep. 22

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Purdue 30, Boston 13

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 1 0 20 17 3 1 107 98
FIU 1 0 28 20 3 2 191 122
Middle Tennessee 1 0 25 24 2 2 100 145
Charlotte 1 1 35 53 2 3 109 157
FAU 0 1 24 25 2 3 156 199
W. Kentucky 0 1 17 20 1 4 93 125
Old Dominion 0 2 45 56 1 4 139 180
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 1 0 28 7 3 1 135 78
Southern Miss 1 0 40 22 2 2 128 74
UTSA 1 0 30 21 2 3 99 169
North Texas 0 0 0 0 4 0 195 63
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 81
Rice 0 1 22 40 1 4 133 212
UTEP 0 1 21 30 0 5 75 163

___

Friday, Sep. 21

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Miami 31, FIU 17

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Southern Miss 40, Rice 22

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 0 164 94
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 68
Army 0 0 0 0 3 2 143 110
Liberty 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 138
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 4 212 256
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 82 199

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Oklahoma 28, Army 21

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Saturday’s Games

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 35 28 4 1 174 122
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 77 63 1 4 108 145
Akron 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 67
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 153
Bowling Green 0 1 23 38 1 4 120 239
Kent St. 0 1 24 52 1 4 129 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 2 0 50 39 2 3 82 126
W. Michigan 1 0 40 39 3 2 187 158
Ball St. 1 0 52 24 2 3 140 120
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 153 96
E. Michigan 0 2 51 61 2 3 142 120
Cent. Michigan 0 1 16 24 1 4 80 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 34 14 3 1 173 85
Utah St. 1 0 42 32 3 1 206 95
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 152
Wyoming 0 1 14 34 2 3 92 136
Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 1 4 110 198
Air Force 0 2 57 70 1 3 122 103
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Hawaii 1 0 43 34 4 1 208 153
Nevada 1 0 28 25 3 2 191 183
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 86
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 48
UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 111
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 60 110

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

Hawaii at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 1 0 38 16 4 0 161 71
Arizona 1 0 35 14 2 2 138 118
Southern Cal 1 1 42 53 2 2 99 111
Arizona St. 0 1 20 27 2 2 106 75
Utah 0 2 31 49 2 2 89 65
UCLA 0 1 16 38 0 4 68 151
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 2 0 55 34 4 1 133 92
Washington 2 0 48 27 3 1 109 51
Washington St. 1 1 64 63 4 1 195 106
California 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 58
Oregon 0 1 31 38 3 1 186 98
Oregon St. 0 1 14 35 1 3 128 174

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Southern Cal 39, Washington St. 36

Saturday, Sep. 22

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

Stanford 38, Oregon 31

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Friday’s Games

Colorado 38, UCLA 16

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

BYU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 2 0 107 30 5 0 271 65
LSU 1 0 22 21 4 0 124 59
Auburn 1 1 55 25 4 1 163 63
Texas A&M 1 1 47 62 3 2 180 107
Mississippi 0 1 7 62 3 1 168 147
Mississippi St. 0 2 13 40 3 2 163 66
Arkansas 0 2 20 58 1 4 119 156
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 122 58 5 0 216 65
Kentucky 2 0 54 23 4 0 137 53
Florida 2 1 76 54 4 1 177 70
South Carolina 1 1 54 55 2 1 103 70
Missouri 0 1 29 43 3 1 160 107
Vanderbilt 0 1 14 37 3 2 138 103
Tennessee 0 2 33 85 2 3 130 128

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Auburn 24, Southern Miss 13

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 2 0 80 48 4 1 183 130
Appalachian St. 1 0 52 7 3 1 207 68
Georgia Southern 1 0 28 21 3 1 106 78
Coastal Carolina 1 1 51 73 3 2 171 167
Georgia St. 1 0 46 14 2 3 114 168
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 1 48 83 1 4 122 220
Arkansas St. 0 1 21 28 3 2 132 146
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 41 81 2 3 106 180
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 28 30 1 3 101 159
Texas St. 0 1 31 41 1 3 95 121

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 3 0 135 60 4 1 217 132
Montana 2 0 89 62 4 1 190 132
Idaho St. 2 0 81 63 3 1 149 118
Weber St. 2 0 69 45 3 1 106 96
UC Davis 1 0 44 21 3 1 152 110
Montana St. 1 1 60 57 3 2 147 149
North Dakota 1 1 59 38 3 2 121 113
Idaho 1 1 41 51 2 2 110 140
Sacramento St. 1 1 62 66 2 2 131 101
N. Arizona 1 2 99 110 2 3 137 160
Portland St. 0 2 30 63 1 4 126 211
Cal Poly 0 3 62 142 1 4 109 206
S. Utah 0 1 23 31 0 4 109 175
N. Colorado 0 3 66 111 0 5 108 171

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 4 1 155 99
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 225 70
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 197
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 34
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 98
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 89 207

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield 10

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian 10, Lindsey Wilson 0

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 2 0 114 10 4 1 217 41
Stony Brook 2 0 65 37 4 1 143 102
Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 3 1 138 117
Elon 1 0 30 9 3 1 120 72
Towson 1 0 45 35 3 1 145 123
Maine 1 0 35 7 2 2 85 87
Villanova 0 2 62 74 3 2 161 107
Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 2 2 98 133
Delaware 0 1 19 21 2 2 93 69
Richmond 0 2 20 99 2 3 120 175
William & Mary 0 1 0 51 1 3 31 143
New Hampshire 0 2 16 65 0 4 33 120

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 2 110 153
Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 158

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 1 0 37 14 3 0 112 28
Princeton 1 0 45 10 3 0 146 26
Harvard 1 0 31 17 2 1 83 54
Yale 1 0 30 24 2 1 93 69
Columbia 0 1 10 45 2 1 74 84
Penn 0 1 14 37 2 1 78 64
Brown 0 1 17 31 1 2 67 82
Cornell 0 1 24 30 1 2 77 81

___

Friday, Sep. 21

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Saturday, Sep. 22

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Yale 30, Cornell 24

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

Friday’s Games

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16

Saturday’s Games

Yale 35, Maine 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 2 0 71 35 3 1 105 65
Florida A&M 2 0 86 27 3 2 150 111
NC A&T 1 1 44 32 4 1 137 78
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 70 61 2 3 180 160
Howard 1 0 41 35 1 2 87 127
Morgan St. 1 0 16 13 1 3 60 120
NC Central 0 1 14 55 1 3 102 164
Delaware St. 0 1 28 54 0 4 52 215
Savannah St. 0 2 33 66 0 4 33 195
SC State 0 2 23 48 0 4 29 123

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Duke 55, NC Central 13

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T 31, SC State 16

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 20

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 1 0 21 17 4 0 146 37
Missouri St. 1 0 24 21 3 1 133 111
N. Iowa 1 0 33 0 2 2 114 64
South Dakota 1 0 31 24 2 2 108 106
W. Illinois 1 0 45 38 2 2 113 125
Illinois St. 0 1 21 24 3 1 150 53
South Dakota St. 0 1 17 21 2 1 152 41
Indiana St. 0 1 0 33 2 2 111 105
S. Illinois 0 1 24 31 1 3 158 165
Youngstown St. 0 1 38 45 1 3 118 127

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa 33, Indiana St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 1 0 49 46 3 1 148 154
Sacred Heart 1 0 41 14 3 1 130 77
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 3 2 135 152
CCSU 0 0 0 0 2 3 133 127
St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 2 3 178 108
Robert Morris 0 1 46 49 1 3 103 190
Wagner 0 1 14 41 1 4 135 227

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (PA) 28

Sunday, Sep. 23

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

St. Francis (PA) 59, West Virginia Wesleyan 3

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 2 0 96 52 3 1 184 72
Tennessee St. 1 0 41 40 2 1 102 74
E. Kentucky 1 0 23 14 2 2 123 111
Murray St. 1 0 45 38 1 3 78 161
E. Illinois 1 1 92 79 1 4 163 237
UT Martin 1 1 75 52 1 4 150 198
SE Missouri 0 1 14 23 2 2 123 136
Austin Peay 0 2 39 85 2 3 141 170
Tennessee Tech 0 2 58 100 0 5 90 256

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 2 0 69 17 4 0 102 20
Bucknell 1 0 19 16 1 4 64 143
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 131
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 126
Lafayette 0 1 0 45 1 4 57 165
Holy Cross 0 2 33 43 1 4 92 167
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 4 36 138

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 1 1 61 77 4 1 235 179
Butler 1 0 24 21 3 1 85 109
Stetson 1 1 29 63 3 1 140 104
Drake 1 0 41 9 2 1 109 69
San Diego 1 0 49 10 2 2 122 109
Dayton 1 1 59 49 2 3 155 148
Marist 1 1 42 36 1 3 83 112
Jacksonville 0 1 9 41 1 2 75 100
Morehead St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 132 170
Valparaiso 0 1 35 40 0 4 83 139

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Stetson 19, Marist 14

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Truman State 34, Valparaiso 20

Saturday’s Games

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Marist 28, Dayton 17

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 3 0 73 65 4 1 104 131
Chattanooga 2 1 70 65 4 1 138 99
Wofford 2 0 87 35 3 1 146 66
Mercer 2 1 109 100 3 2 168 169
W. Carolina 1 1 90 94 3 1 151 130
Furman 1 1 71 67 1 3 85 160
The Citadel 1 2 87 88 1 3 114 132
Samford 0 2 44 57 1 4 146 126
VMI 0 4 126 186 0 5 129 252

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Towson 44, The Citadel 27

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 3 0 88 54 4 1 108 98
Nicholls 2 1 87 54 3 2 130 119
Incarnate Word 2 0 75 41 2 2 121 161
Northwestern St. 1 0 49 48 2 1 90 114
Cent. Arkansas 1 1 64 59 2 2 117 110
Sam Houston St. 1 1 41 58 2 2 105 114
Abilene Christian 1 2 93 81 2 3 161 160
Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 57 1 3 86 122
Stephen F. Austin 1 2 41 69 1 3 47 132
Houston Baptist 0 2 47 89 1 3 123 159
Lamar 0 3 99 129 1 4 169 213

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Southeastern Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Northwestern St. at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 2 0 84 29 3 3 201 171
Southern 1 1 32 47 2 3 89 174
Grambling St. 1 1 50 22 1 3 74 105
Texas Southern 0 1 15 27 1 3 75 149
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 13 62 1 4 113 241
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 103 38 4 1 181 79
Alabama A&M 1 1 48 45 2 3 112 133
Jackson St. 0 1 16 21 1 2 41 92
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 1 3 48 179
MVSU 0 1 20 56 0 3 27 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 22

Southern 29, Alabama A&M 27

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern 3

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

