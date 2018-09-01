NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 21 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 13 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 42 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 17 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 13 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

Duke 34, Army 14

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Boston 55, UMass 21

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

California 24, North Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 3

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 1 0 56 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 1 17 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 27 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 23

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 19, Temple 17

Houston 45, Rice 27

South Florida 34, Elon 14

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 14 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 17 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 14 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 34 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 47

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Saturday’s Games

TCU 55, Southern 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 7

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 29 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 31 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 38 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 0 31 27 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 1 27 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 63 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 73 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday’s Games

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Houston 45, Rice 27

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 9

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UMass 0 0 0 0 1 1 84 70 BYU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Army 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Friday’s Games

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday’s Games

Boston 55, UMass 21

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Liberty at Army, Noon

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 32 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 6 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 17 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 35 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 33 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 55

___

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 20 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 48 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 38 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 0 2 47 88 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 1 0 43 34 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 0 72 19 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 44 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 43

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 9

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 21 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 19 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 77 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Friday’s Games

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Auburn 21, Washington 16

California 24, North Carolina 17

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 20 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 16 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 27 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 20 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 14 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 15 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 40

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 6 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 20 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 45 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 49 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 56

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 13 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 38 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 49 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 72 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 41

___

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 26 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 17 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 24 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 51

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17

Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maine 1 0 35 7 1 0 35 7 Rhode Island 1 0 21 19 1 0 21 19 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 7 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 33 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 24 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 42 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 Delaware 0 1 19 21 0 1 19 21 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 1 7 35

___

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 19, Temple 17

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

South Florida 34, Elon 14

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 38, Shaw 10

North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 13 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 48 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 32 38 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 37

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday’s Games

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC Central at Prairie View, Noon

NC A&T at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 58 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Saint Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Lincoln University (MO) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 31 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 6 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 23 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 63 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 42 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 49 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 21

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 40, Bowie State 23

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Friday, Sep. 7

Lincoln University (PA) at CCSU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 23 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 55 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 49 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 34 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 6

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 1 0 24 17 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 14 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 19 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 14 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 35 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 0 1 17 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Saturday, Sep. 8

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 21 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 28 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 14 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 9 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 39 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 49

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Point at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 1 0 28 21 1 0 28 21 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 10 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 9 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 26 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 The Citadel 0 1 21 28 0 1 21 28

___

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 48, Furman 7

W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26

Wofford 28, The Citadel 21

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 59 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Southwest Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 8

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Angelo State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 20 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Saturday’s Games

TCU 55, Southern 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20

Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC Central at Prairie View, Noon

Saturday, Sep. 8

Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.