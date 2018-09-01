NCAA Football

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|21
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|13
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|42
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|17
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|7
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
___
|Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday’s Games
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Clemson 48, Furman 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Boston 55, UMass 21
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
California 24, North Carolina 17
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday, Sep. 3
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|1
|0
|56
|17
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|14
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|0
|1
|17
|56
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|27
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|23
___
|Thursday’s Games
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17
|Saturday’s Games
Villanova 19, Temple 17
Houston 45, Rice 27
South Florida 34, Elon 14
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
NC A&T at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 7
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Arizona at Houston, Noon
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|14
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|17
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|7
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|14
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|34
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|47
___
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
|Saturday’s Games
TCU 55, Southern 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Sep. 7
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon
UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|29
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|31
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|38
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|27
|1
|0
|31
|27
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|7
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|1
|27
|31
|0
|1
|27
|31
___
|Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
|Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon
E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|28
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|63
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|73
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday’s Games
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
Houston 45, Rice 27
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at FIU, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, Sep. 9
Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|84
|70
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|34
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|77
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
|Friday’s Games
Duke 34, Army 14
|Saturday’s Games
Boston 55, UMass 21
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Liberty at Army, Noon
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|32
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|35
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|6
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|17
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|33
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|55
___
|Thursday’s Games
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday’s Games
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|20
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|48
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|34
|43
|0
|2
|47
|88
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|43
|34
|1
|0
|43
|34
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|72
|19
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|44
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|43
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34
Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7
|Thursday’s Games
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon
New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon
Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|Sunday, Sep. 9
Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|21
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|19
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|77
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|21
___
|Thursday’s Games
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
|Friday’s Games
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
Auburn 21, Washington 16
California 24, North Carolina 17
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oregon, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Arizona at Houston, Noon
UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|20
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|27
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|20
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|14
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|15
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|40
___
|Thursday’s Games
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday’s Games
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Auburn 21, Washington 16
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Miami at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon
Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon
Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|6
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|31
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|45
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|49
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|56
___
|Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
|Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|13
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|23
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|38
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|72
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
___
|Thursday’s Games
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
|Friday’s Games
Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13
N. Arizona at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|26
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|17
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|51
___
|Thursday’s Games
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
|Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
|Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17
Charleston Southern at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maine
|1
|0
|35
|7
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|0
|21
|19
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|33
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|34
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|24
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|42
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|Delaware
|0
|1
|19
|21
|0
|1
|19
|21
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
|Thursday’s Games
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
|Saturday’s Games
Villanova 19, Temple 17
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
South Florida 34, Elon 14
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon
Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hampton 38, Shaw 10
North Alabama at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|48
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|38
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|37
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday’s Games
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
|Saturday’s Games
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7
Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
NC Central at Prairie View, Noon
NC A&T at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon
Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|58
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|23
___
|Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
|Saturday’s Games
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Lincoln University (MO) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|31
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|6
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|23
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|63
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|42
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|49
|St. Francis (PA)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|21
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
|Thursday’s Games
Wagner 40, Bowie State 23
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0
Bryant 41, New Haven 31
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
|Friday, Sep. 7
Lincoln University (PA) at CCSU, 6 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Delaware St. at St. Francis (PA), Noon
Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon
Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|55
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|49
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|34
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|51
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17
|Thursday’s Games
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
|Thursday, Sep. 6
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|14
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|19
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|35
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|17
|24
|0
|1
|17
|24
___
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19
Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
Fordham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|21
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|28
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|14
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|9
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|39
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|49
___
|Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9
Point at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Brevard at Davidson, 7 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon
Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|1
|0
|28
|21
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|10
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|9
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|26
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|21
|28
|0
|1
|21
|28
___
|Thursday’s Games
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
|Saturday’s Games
Clemson 48, Furman 7
W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26
Wofford 28, The Citadel 21
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
VMI at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Southeastern Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|34
___
|Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
|Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Southwest Baptist at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Angelo State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|31
|Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|20
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
___
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
|Thursday’s Games
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
|Saturday’s Games
TCU 55, Southern 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20
Jackson St. at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
Miles at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
NC Central at Prairie View, Noon
|Saturday, Sep. 8
Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
