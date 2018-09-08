NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|1
|0
|56
|17
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|52
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|17
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|28
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|0
|1
|17
|56
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|45
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|14
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|59
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|23
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|88
___
TCU 42, SMU 12
Houston 45, Arizona 18
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
Georgia St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Temple at Maryland, Noon
Rhode Island at UConn, Noon
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida vs. Illinois at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|35
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|37
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|42
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|51
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|21
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|7
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|49
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
___
Duke 21, Northwestern 7
Wake Forest 51, Towson 20
South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38
NC State 41, Georgia St. 7
Boston College 62, Holy Cross 14
Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toledo, Noon
UCF at North Carolina, Noon
Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Ohio at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|112
|35
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|19
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|27
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|17
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|14
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|55
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|47
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|34
___
TCU 42, SMU 12
Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon
Rutgers at Kansas, Noon
Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.<
