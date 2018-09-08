NCAA Football

Listen Live Sports

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 1 0 56 17 1 0 56 17
South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 17
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 28
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19
UConn 0 1 17 56 0 1 17 56
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45
Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 14
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 27
Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 59
Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 23
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88

___

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Georgia St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Temple at Maryland, Noon

Rhode Island at UConn, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Illinois at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boston College 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 35
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20
Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 37
Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 42
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51
Florida St. 0 1 3 24 0 1 3 24
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20
Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7
Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 13
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 33
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston College 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Miami at Toledo, Noon

UCF at North Carolina, Noon

Florida St. at Syracuse, Noon

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19
Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 27
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 17
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 14
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 47
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 34

___

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Rutgers at Kansas, Noon

Duke at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Texas, 8 p.m.<

