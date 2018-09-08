NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 35 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 52 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 37 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 Florida St. 0 1 3 24 0 1 3 24 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 21 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 7 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 13 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 49 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 33 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Boston 55, UMass 21

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

California 24, North Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech 24, Florida St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 52 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 17 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 55 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 1 17 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 22 21 1 1 63 80 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 45 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 27 Memphis 0 1 21 22 1 1 87 36 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 23 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 88

Thursday, Aug. 30

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

Houston 45, Rice 27

South Florida 34, Elon 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Sunday, Sep. 2

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

South Florida 49, Georgia Tech 38

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

East Carolina 41, North Carolina 19

Navy 22, Memphis 21

UCF 38, SC State 0

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 112 35 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 19 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 27 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 17 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 33 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 55 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 47 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 34

Thursday, Aug. 30

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Friday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 12

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 52 3 2 0 129 34 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 43 Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 38 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 27 Rutgers 0 1 3 52 1 1 38 59 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 27 1 1 38 48 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 10 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 33 Purdue 0 1 27 31 0 2 46 51

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke 21, Northwestern 7

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Ohio St. 52, Rutgers 3

Iowa 13, Iowa St. 3

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 44 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 55 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 90 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 52 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 26 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 23 Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 73 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 30 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Friday, Aug. 31

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

Saturday, Sep. 1

Oklahoma 63, FAU 14

Houston 45, Rice 27

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

Indiana 38, FIU 28

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

Saturday’s Games

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 2 0 48 33 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 23 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 48 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 104 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Duke 34, Army 14

Saturday, Sep. 1

Boston 55, UMass 21

Liberty 52, Old Dominion 10

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, Liberty 14

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 39 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 32 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 45 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 35 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 103 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 36 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 3 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 30 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 33 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 104

Thursday, Aug. 30

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

Iowa 33, N. Illinois 7

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Toledo 66, VMI 3

Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 49, W. Michigan 3

E. Michigan 20, Purdue 19

Kansas 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Notre Dame 24, Ball St. 16

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Buffalo 36, Temple 29

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Maryland 45, Bowling Green 14

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 20 Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 48 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 38 Colorado St. 0 1 34 43 0 2 47 88 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Hawaii 1 0 43 34 2 0 102 75 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 79 13 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 60 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 44 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 43

___

Saturday, Aug. 25

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

Thursday, Aug. 30

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Hawaii 59, Navy 41

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

FAU 33, Air Force 27

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rice at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 41 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 21 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 73 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 120 38 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 10 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 19 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 24 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 77

Thursday, Aug. 30

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Friday, Aug. 31

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

Auburn 21, Washington 16

California 24, North Carolina 17

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Oregon 58, Bowling Green 24

Arizona St. 49, UTSA 7

BYU 28, Arizona 23

Saturday’s Games

Houston 45, Arizona 18

Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Colorado 33, Nebraska 28

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 16 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 123 68 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 20 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 16 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 17 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 41 17 2 0 86 17 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 53 6 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 20 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 14 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 43 South Carolina 0 1 17 41 1 1 66 56

Thursday, Aug. 30

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Vanderbilt 35, Middle Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Sunday, Sep. 2

LSU 33, Miami 17

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 41, Nevada 10

Mississippi St. 31, Kansas St. 10

Georgia 41, South Carolina 17

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 19 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 54 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 61 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 49 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 17 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 78 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 30 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

Thursday, Aug. 30

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Saturday, Sep. 1

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Louisiana Tech 30, South Alabama 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Saturday’s Games

NC State 41, Georgia St. 7

Alabama 57, Arkansas St. 7

Georgia Southern 34, UMass 13

Appalachian St. 45, Charlotte 9

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 39 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 13 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 10 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 38 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 89 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 49 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 34 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 41 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 60 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 134

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Friday, Aug. 31

Idaho St. 45, W. State Colorado 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Saturday, Sep. 1

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Sacramento St. 55, St. Francis (IL) 7

Fresno St. 79, Idaho 13

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 62, Portland St. 14

Montana 48, Drake 16

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Idaho 56, W. New Mexico 10

Washington 45, North Dakota 3

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 34 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 62 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 79 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 53

Thursday, Aug. 30

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Friday, Aug. 31

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Saturday, Sep. 1

Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17

Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 66 45 2 0 66 45 Maine 1 0 35 7 1 0 35 7 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 26 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 41 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 24 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 49 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 59 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 61 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 69 Delaware 0 1 19 21 1 1 56 21 Albany (NY) 0 1 26 45 0 2 33 78 New Hampshire 0 1 7 35 0 2 10 45

Thursday, Aug. 30

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

Villanova 19, Temple 17

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

South Florida 34, Elon 14

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 51, Towson 20

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Rhode Island 45, Albany (NY) 26

Virginia Tech 62, William & Mary 17

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

Elon 45, Furman 7

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 50 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 66

Saturday, Sep. 1

Hampton 38, Shaw 10

North Alabama 34, S. Utah 30

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Hampton 28

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 46 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 50 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 54 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 93 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 46 92 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 77 Savannah St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 75

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Saturday, Sep. 1

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley State 7

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Towson 36, Morgan St. 10

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

NC A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Akron 41, Morgan St. 7

Kent St. 54, Howard 14

Bethune-Cookman 79, Virginia Lynchburg 16

UCF 38, SC State 0

NC A&T 45, Gardner-Webb 6

Miami 77, Savannah St. 0

James Madison 17, Norfolk St. 0

NC Central 51, St. Augustine’s 14

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 82 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 55 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 86 South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 75

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

N. Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Illinois St. 46, Saint Xavier 0

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Montana 26, N. Iowa 23

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln University (MO) 24

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 43, N. Colorado 28

Mississippi 76, S. Illinois 41

West Virginia 52, Youngstown St. 17

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at South Dakota St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 84 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 81 CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 42 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 68 St. Francis (PA) 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 85

Saturday, Aug. 25

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

Thursday, Aug. 30

Wagner 40, Bowie State 23

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Friday’s Games

CCSU 55, Lincoln University (PA) 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (PA) 45, Delaware St. 14

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

Robert Morris 22, Virginia St. 19

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Syracuse 62, Wagner 10

Stony Brook 50, Bryant 21

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 55 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 69 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 55 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 49 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 83

Saturday, Aug. 25

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

Thursday, Aug. 30

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sep. 1

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Tennessee St. 34, Bethune-Cookman 3

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Marshall 32, E. Kentucky 16

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 1 0 24 17 2 0 34 20 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 27 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 50 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 44 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 86 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 72 Holy Cross 0 1 17 24 0 2 31 86

Saturday, Sep. 1

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (PA) 19

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Charlotte 34, Fordham 10

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 13, Georgetown 8

Villanova 31, Lehigh 9

Boston 62, Holy Cross 14

Sacred Heart 30, Bucknell 14

Delaware 37, Lafayette 0

Colgate 10, New Hampshire 3

Richmond 52, Fordham 7

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 38 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 41 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 41 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 9 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 68 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 59 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 68 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 48 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 39 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

Thursday, Aug. 30

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Saturday, Sep. 1

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Stetson 48, Point 7

Davidson 34, Brevard 13

William Jewell at Drake, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 23, Valparaiso 21

SE Missouri 40, Dayton 21

Montana 48, Drake 16

Stetson 63, Waldorf 34

Butler 31, Taylor 17

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Morehead St. 48, Mount St. Joseph 19

Davidson 49, Chowan 28

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 2 0 87 35 2 0 87 35 Chattanooga 1 0 29 28 2 0 63 38 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 9 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 26 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 66 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 69 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 93 VMI 0 1 14 59 0 2 17 125 The Citadel 0 2 49 57 0 2 49 57

Thursday, Aug. 30

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

Saturday, Sep. 1

Clemson 48, Furman 7

W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26

Wofford 28, The Citadel 21

Memphis 66, Mercer 14

Toledo 66, VMI 3

ETSU 28, Mars Hill 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 59, ETSU 3

Chattanooga 29, The Citadel 28

Wofford 59, VMI 14

Elon 45, Furman 7

Mercer 45, Jacksonville 3

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 23 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 84 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 55 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 62 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 59 Southeastern Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 63

Thursday, Aug. 30

Louisiana-Monroe 34, Southeastern Louisiana 31

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

Lamar 70, Kentucky Christian 7

Houston Baptist 49, Southwest Baptist 7

Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

Mississippi St. 63, Stephen F. Austin 6

New Mexico 62, Incarnate Word 30

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 77, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Angelo State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 16 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 55 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 34 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 49 Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 20 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 25 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35

Saturday, Aug. 25

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Thursday, Aug. 30

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Saturday, Sep. 1

TCU 55, Southern 7

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20

Southern Miss 55, Jackson St. 7

Alabama A&M 37, Miles 0

Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Grambling St. 17

Texas Southern 26, Texas-Permian Basin 16

Sunday, Sep. 2

Prairie View 40, NC Central 24

Saturday’s Games

Cumberland (TN) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

North Alabama 25, Alabama A&M 20

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

