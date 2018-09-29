Listen Live Sports

Neal has career day, Ball State wins MAC opener 52-24

September 29, 2018 7:23 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Riley Neal passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns — two in the first quarter — and ran for another score as Ball State walloped Kent State 52-24 in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

His 402 yards was a career-best in a single game for Neal and the seventh 400-yard passing game in the program’s history, first since 2013.

After faking a handoff left, Neal bolted through the line over right guard and sprinted 31 yards untouched for the game’s final score.

Kent State had allowed only 10 first-half points in its first three games, but Ball State scored three touchdowns on its first four possessions, leading 21-0 with 3:47 left in the opening quarter, and posted 35 points by halftime.

Woody Barrett completed 30 of 44 passes for 314 yards and a score. Isaiah McKoy caught 10 passes — the first time since 2016 a Golden Flashes receiver had that many receptions in a game.

