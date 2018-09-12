Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New course starting to train senior housing staff

September 12, 2018 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A new course to train people to work in housing for senior citizens is starting in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Officials from the county and Montgomery College will launch the year-old course on Wednesday in Rockville. The course is called: “Understanding Aging: A Leadership Training Certificate Course for Senior Housing Staff.”

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs and the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education program are working to meet an expected increase in needed workers.

Officials also will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the college’s new Center for Training Excellence. With 11 new classrooms and a computer lab, the center represents an expansion of the college’s capacity to provide training to local government agencies, businesses and nonprofits.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech