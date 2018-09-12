New course starting to train senior housing staff

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A new course to train people to work in housing for senior citizens is starting in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Officials from the county and Montgomery College will launch the year-old course on Wednesday in Rockville. The course is called: “Understanding Aging: A Leadership Training Certificate Course for Senior Housing Staff.”

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs and the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education program are working to meet an expected increase in needed workers.

Officials also will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the college’s new Center for Training Excellence. With 11 new classrooms and a computer lab, the center represents an expansion of the college’s capacity to provide training to local government agencies, businesses and nonprofits.

