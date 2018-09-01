Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

September 1, 2018 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 35 .521
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507
Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 34 .521
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 35 39 .473
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432
Auburn (Nationals) 40 34 .541
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 32 .556
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 42 .425
State College (Cardinals) 34 40 .459
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408
Tri-City (Astros) 42 31 .575
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479
Vermont (Athletics) 37 37 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 10, Batavia 5

Lowell 8, Connecticut 3

Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0

Tri-City 6, Vermont 3

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 7, State College 3

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

