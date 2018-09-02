New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603 — Brooklyn (Mets) 38 35 .521 6 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 34 .521 6 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 33 .548 — Auburn (Nationals) 40 34 .541 ½ Batavia (Marlins) 35 39 .473 5½ State College (Cardinals) 34 40 .459 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 32 42 .432 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432 8½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 42 31 .575 — Vermont (Athletics) 37 37 .500 5½ Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479 7 Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408 12

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 10, Batavia 5

Lowell 8, Connecticut 3

Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0

Tri-City 6, Vermont 3

West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Williamsport 7, State College 3

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

