The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

September 2, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 44 29 .603
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 35 .521 6
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 34 .521 6
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 36 .507 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 33 .548
Auburn (Nationals) 40 34 .541 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 35 39 .473
State College (Cardinals) 34 40 .459
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 42 .432
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 42 .432
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 42 31 .575
Vermont (Athletics) 37 37 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 35 38 .479 7
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 42 .408 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 10, Batavia 5

Lowell 8, Connecticut 3

Staten Island 3, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Aberdeen 0

Tri-City 6, Vermont 3

West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Williamsport 7, State College 3

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

