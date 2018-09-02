New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500 Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480 Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427 Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 41 33 .554 West Virginia (Pirates) 32 43 .427 State College (Cardinals) 35 40 .467 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Connecticut (Tigers) 29 43 .403 Tri-City (Astros) 42 32 .568 Lowell (Red Sox) 36 38 .486 Vermont (Athletics) 38 37 .507

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 5, Auburn 4

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 1

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 3

Vermont 2, Tri-City 1

State College 9, Williamsport 1

Lowell 6, Connecticut 4

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

