New York-Penn League

September 2, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500
Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427
Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 41 33 .554
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 43 .427
State College (Cardinals) 35 40 .467
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 43 .403
Tri-City (Astros) 42 32 .568
Lowell (Red Sox) 36 38 .486
Vermont (Athletics) 38 37 .507

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 5, Auburn 4

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 7, West Virginia 1

Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 3

Vermont 2, Tri-City 1

State College 9, Williamsport 1

Lowell 6, Connecticut 4

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

