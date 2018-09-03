New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|39
|35
|.527
|6
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|37
|35
|.514
|7
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|37
|.500
|8
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|40
|35
|.533
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|36
|39
|.480
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|35
|40
|.467
|6½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|32
|43
|.427
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|43
|.427
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|42
|32
|.568
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|38
|37
|.507
|4½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|36
|38
|.486
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|29
|43
|.403
|12
Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
