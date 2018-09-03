New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608 — Brooklyn (Mets) 39 35 .527 6 Staten Island (Yankees) 37 35 .514 7 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500 8 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 41 33 .554 — Auburn (Nationals) 40 35 .533 1½ Batavia (Marlins) 36 39 .480 5½ State College (Cardinals) 35 40 .467 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 32 43 .427 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 32 43 .427 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 42 32 .568 — Vermont (Athletics) 38 37 .507 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 36 38 .486 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 29 43 .403 12

___

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 12:35 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 1:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD

TBD at TBD, TBD

