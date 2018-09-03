Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

September 3, 2018
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 35 .533
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 37 .500
Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 29 .608
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 36 .507
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 36 40 .474
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 44 .421
Auburn (Nationals) 41 35 .539
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 33 .560
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 44 .421
State College (Cardinals) 36 40 .474
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 44 .397
Tri-City (Astros) 42 33 .560
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 38 .493
Vermont (Athletics) 39 37 .513

___

Monday’s Games

Lowell 5, Connecticut 4, 10 innings

Auburn 8, Batavia 5

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1, 10 innings

Vermont 9, Tri-City 6

State College 1, Williamsport 0

Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4, 10 innings

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD

TBD at TBD, TBD

