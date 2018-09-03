New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|40
|35
|.533
|5½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|37
|36
|.507
|7½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|37
|37
|.500
|8
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|41
|35
|.539
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|36
|40
|.474
|6½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|36
|40
|.474
|6½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|32
|44
|.421
|10½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|32
|44
|.421
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|39
|37
|.513
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|37
|38
|.493
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|29
|44
|.397
|12
___
Lowell 5, Connecticut 4, 10 innings
Auburn 8, Batavia 5
Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 1, 10 innings
Vermont 9, Tri-City 6
State College 1, Williamsport 0
Brooklyn 5, Staten Island 4, 10 innings
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD
TBD at TBD, TBD
