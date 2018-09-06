Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

September 6, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 45 30 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 40 35 .533 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 38 37 .507 7
Staten Island (Yankees) 37 36 .507 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 42 33 .560
Auburn (Nationals) 41 35 .539
State College (Cardinals) 36 40 .474
Batavia (Marlins) 36 40 .474
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 44 .421 10½
Williamsport (Phillies) 32 44 .421 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 42 33 .560
Vermont (Athletics) 39 37 .513
Lowell (Red Sox) 37 38 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 44 .397 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

