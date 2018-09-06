Listen Live Sports

New York Penn League Playoffs

September 6, 2018
 
New York Penn League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0

Wednesday Sept. 5:Hudson Vally 11, Auburn 5

Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Vally 7, Auburn

Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6

Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Championship
(Best-of-3)

Higher Division Champion vs. Lower Division Champion

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

