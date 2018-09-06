|New York Penn League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0
Wednesday Sept. 5:Hudson Vally 11, Auburn 5
Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Vally 7, Auburn
|Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0
Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6
Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4
Higher Division Champion vs. Lower Division Champion
Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD
Monday, Sept. 10: TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD
