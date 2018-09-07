New York Penn League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinals (Best-of-3) Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Hudson Valley 11, Auburn 5

Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Valley 7, Auburn

Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0

Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6

Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Advertisement

Championship (Best-of-3)

Saturday, Sept. 8: Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

x-Monday, Sept. 10: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.