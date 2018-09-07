|New York Penn League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 2, Auburn 0
Wednesday Sept. 5: Hudson Valley 11, Auburn 5
Thursday, Sept. 6: Hudson Valley 7, Auburn
|Tri-City 2, Mahoning Valley 0
Wednesday Sept. 5: Tri-City 9, Mahoning Valley 6
Thursday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 8, Mahoning Valley 4
Saturday, Sept. 8: Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 9: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 10: Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.
