New York Red Bulls score late, beat Toronto FC 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored in the 70th minute and the New York Red Bulls all but knocked defending MLS champions Toronto FC out of playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (18-7-5) tied a franchise record for most wins and are a league-best 12-2-1 at home. Toronto (8-15-6) entered the game nine points out of sixth place and one of three teams chasing Montreal for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. TFC has won just two of its last eight league games, and has five remaining including a trip to Montreal on October 21.

Derrick Etienne added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, coming off his fifth career hat trick, assisted on the goal.

One of Toronto’s better shots came in the 58th minute. Victor Vazquez floated the ball to Tosaint Ricketts, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. TFC forward Jozy Altidore left the game three minutes after halftime after injuring his right foot or ankle.

LAFC 2, EARTHQUAKES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored two goals and LAFC became the third MLS franchise to reach 50 points in its first season with the victory over San Jose.

LAFC (14-7-8) is unbeaten in its last six matches. It joins the 1997 Chicago Fire (56) and 2017 Atlanta United (55) as the only teams to reach 50 points in an inaugural season. The win moves LAFC into a tie for second in the Western Conference with Dallas with five matches remaining. The top two teams in each conference earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Earthquakes dropped to 4-18-8.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Gressel had a goal and an assist to help Atlanta United beat Real Salt Lake.

Gressel, who had five goals and nine assists as a rookie in 2017, has 14 assists this season, tied for second-most in MLS. The 24-year old chest-trapped an arcing cross from Miguel Almiron and, after one bounce, ripped a side-netter inside the far post to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

Hector Villalba blasted a left-footed half-volley, off a throw-in by Gressel, off the post and, after it ricocheted off the back of diving goalkeeper Nick Rimando, into the net in the 61st.

Atlanta United (19-5-6) has won five of its last six games. Real Salt Lake (13-11-6) had its four-game unbeaten streak.

CREW 2, RAPIDS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain had a goal and in Columbus’ victory over Colorado.

Higuain rolled a left-footer into an open net to cap the scoring in the 57th minute.

Gyasi Zardes slipped a left-footer from the top of the 6-yard box inside the post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 17th. Shkelzen Gashi ripped a free kick to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute.

The Crew (13-9-8) have won five in a row in Columbus, their longest home win streak since 2014. Colorado (6-17-6) has lost five in a row and is winless since a 2-1 win over San Jose (4-18-8) on Aug. 11.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, TIMBERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Romario Ibarra scored two goals and Minnesota United beat Portland to snap a seven-game winless streak — including five losses.

Minnesota (10-16-3) hadn’t won since beating Los Angeles FC 5-1 on July 22.

Alvas Powell and Sebastian Blanco scored for Portland (13-9-8).

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, IMPACT 1, TIE

MONTREAL (AP) — Micheal Azira scored the tying goal for Montreal Impact in the 27th minute.

Montreal defender Rudy Camacho gave the visitors an early lead with an own goal.

Evan Bush made four saves for Montreal (12-14-4).

New York City FC is 14-8-8.

REVOLUTION 2, FIRE 2, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored in the 70th minute and New England kept its playoff hopes alive with the tie with Chicago.

Scott Caldwell tied it for the Revolution (8-10-11) in the 62nd minute, but Michael Mancienne’s own goal put the Fire back on top 2-1 about five minutes later.

Aleksandar Katai opened the scoring for Chicago (7-18-4).

ORLANDO CITY 0, DYNAMO 0, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joe Willis made four saves and Orlando City played to a scoreless draw with the Houston.

Adam Grinwis made three saves for the Dynamo (8-13-8). Orlando (7-18-4) was coming off back-to-back shutout defeats.

