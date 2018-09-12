Listen Live Sports

Neymar gets goal, yellow card for diving as Brazil romps 5-0

September 12, 2018 1:01 am
 
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Neymar earned a yellow card for yet another dive.

He had already converted a penalty kick and assisted on two goals when he took on defender Bryan Tamacas in the 44th minute of Brazil’s 5-0 rout of El Salvador on Tuesday night.

With a slight touch with his right foot, Neymar pushed the ball to his left just past Tamacas, who looked to have gotten a bit of the forward right leg. Neymar fell to the ground.

Jair Marrufo, one of the American referees at this year’s World Cup, gave Neymar an immediate yellow card after the minimal contact.

Neymar converted a penalty kick for the second straight game and assisted on three goals before a crowd of 28,511 at FedEx Field.

“We know we suffered after the World Cup, myself in particular, so to be back with the team is an honor,” Neymar said through an interpreter. “And to be back winning, making goals, and helping my squad mates in the best way possible.”

The crowd was less than half the 67,619 who attended the Selecao’s previous appearance at FedEx Field, against the U.S. in 2012.

Richarlison got his first two international goals, and Phillipe Coutinho also scored for Brazil.

Neymar converted a penalty kick in the fourth minute after Richarlison was taken down. With 59 goals in 92 international appearances, Neymar is third in Brazilian history behind Pele (77) and Ronaldo (62). Neymar has now equaled Pele in appearances.

Neymar dribbled past two defenders in the 16th minute before laying off a pass to Richarlison, who one-timed a shot from the edge of a penalty area in his second international appearance.

Neymar hit the crossbar in the 22nd minute, Coutinho scored from Neymar’s squaring pass in the 30th minute and Richarlison got his second goal in the 50th when he pounced on a loose ball. Neymar’s corner kick in the 90th minute was headed in by Marquinhos.

“So we leave here with our heads held high” Neymar said. “It was very good to see everybody grow as a team.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

